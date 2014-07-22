Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Library Adult Literacy Program Volunteer Linda Solin Shares the Gift of Reading

By Suzanne Farwell for the Santa Barbara Foundation | July 22, 2014 | 5:20 p.m.

[Noozhawk note: One in a series of articles highlighting Santa Barbara’s Man and Woman of the Year awards. This year's nomination period is now open.]

Imagine being unable to read your child’s report card, fill out a job application, read a bus schedule, or vote. For most of us, it is almost impossible to picture what it would be like to go through life unable to read or even to tell time. It is a sad fact that many in our community, working and raising families, carefully keep the secret that they cannot read. It could be anyone — perhaps someone you know.

Fortunately, volunteers like Linda Solin are there to help. A Santa Barbara Public Library Adult Literacy Program volunteer tutor, she devotes several hours every week helping adults learn to read.

Solin is used to challenges: She began her volunteer career in her teens in the surgical ward of a children’s hospital, helping to change burned children’s bandages. She enjoyed her hospital work but always dreamed of being a teacher.

After attending UC Santa Barbara, she worked in bilingual education in Bakersfield, later moving back to Santa Barbara, where she taught kindergarten and first grade for the next 30 years. Retirement opened new possibilities. A friend recommended the tutoring program and, before she knew it, she was matched with “José” (not his real name).

A confident and successful worker in the field of construction, José, 38, told Solin that he had driven by the library many times before summoning the courage to ask for help. His schooling in Mexico was interrupted at a young age by moving to the United States, where he picked crops with his father in the Central Valley. He never learned to read. At first nervous, José is now totally committed to learning to read and write so that he can improve his English.

For the past three years, Solin has worked with José twice a week, tucked away in a private part of the library. (She was astounded to find that he could read long words such as "responsibility" and "symmetrical" but had no use for small words such as "it" and "the." He was amazed to find out that he used phrases that he did not realize consisted of several distinct words ("all of a sudden" or "get out of here").

Solin began by writing down José’s life story and reading it back to him. She takes notes on where he has difficulties and thinks of creative ways to help him. Once, she provided him with personal flashcards based on his life and work. She says she will miss him when he eventually moves on.

Solin’s second learner is a woman in her 70s who raised a family, worked in the fields and now lives alone. Tired of watching TV, “Ruth” (not her real name) decided she wanted to learn math. She reads at a third-grade level but never learned to tell time. Ruth has no awareness of the passing of those small increments of time that rule most of our lives. This results in her sometimes boarding her bus an hour early. Solin has now added a kitchen clock to her tool kit.

Solin explains that being illiterate limits job opportunities and that it takes great courage for an adult to reveal their secret and seek help. Tearing up as she describes the difficulties encountered by her learners, she says she works hard at figuring out new ways to open doors to the magic of words and through them, a better future.

She is changing lives forever — and enriching hers in the process.

The Santa Barbara Public Library has 150 volunteer tutors who serve approximately 230 adult learners per year. Volunteers donated 8,200 hours over the past year, providing instruction and preparing lessons.

                                                                        •        •

Volunteers enrich all our lives.

Do you know a volunteer who has made a significant impact on the Santa Barbara community? You can nominate that person to be the next man or woman of the year! Just fill out a simple nomination form online by clicking here. Nominations are open until Aug. 26. The awards are sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and Noozhawk.

Suzanne Farwell represents the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 