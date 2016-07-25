Linda Stirling Joins Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

Linda Stirling, a fourth grade teacher at Peabody Charter School, has been elected to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s board of directors.

Stirling has participated in the Spirit of Dana Point tall ship education program for the past six years and has taught hundreds of fourth graders about California’s unique maritime history.

She is a native Californian and has spent most of her entire life on the coast, with the exception of four years spent in Alaska, where she met her husband.

Stirling has two adult children, who also live and work in Santa Barbara.

She has been a member of many nonprofit boards in the area, including the Junior League of Santa Barbara, Children’s Creative Project, CASA (founding member), UCSB Alumni Association, All Saints-by-the-Sea Vestry and Peabody Charter School.

She recently received the Sustainer of the Year award from the Junior League, honoring decades of community volunteerism.

Stirling enjoys traveling, knitting, working in and cooking from her garden. She is an avid hiker and recently has been spending summers hiking in the Swiss and Italian Alps with her husband, Clark.

