Saturday, July 28 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Dance Teacher Linda Vega Carries the Torch for Flamenco in Santa Barbara

dancers in a parade
Linda Vega has trained hundreds of dancers at her Santa Barbara studio over the years, including many Spirits of Fiesta.  (Contributed photo)
By Isel Longoria for the Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine | July 28, 2018 | 4:10 p.m.

Linda Vega is dedicated to keeping the flamenco flame burning.

The choreographer and owner of Linda Vega Dance Studio has trained hundreds of dancers over the past three decades, including 36 young women and girls who have been named Spirit or Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

That number includes this year’s Spirit of Fiesta, 17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum.

“I pass on all my knowledge to my students. Everything that’s inside me, I give to my students,” Vega said.

She can still recall the emotional moment that she saw flamenco dancers, performing in a Renaissance fair in northern California.

“I just started crying my eyes out, it just touched me so deeply. It just struck a huge passion in me,” Vega said.

After dancing from a young age, she decided to move to Spain when she was 22 years old to study and perform flamenco.

dancer Click to view larger
After dancing from a young age, Linda Vega moved to Spain to study flamenco. (Contributed photo)

“I went to Spain in 1973 and I lived there for 10 years,” she said.

Her flamenco career continued in the United States with performing and teaching in Orange County and Los Angeles.

Living in Orange County, owning dance studios in the Los Angeles area, and giving private lessons in Santa Barbara was difficult.

 “I was actually teaching at three dance studios at the time,” Vega said.

“There were a couple of girls from Santa Barbara that wanted to come down and study private lessons with me,” she recalled, and her first and second Spirit of Fiesta winners, in 1988 and 1989, led her to open a dance studio in Santa Barbara.

 “Now we have well over 100 students. We started out with like 10 students,” she said.

woman and girl in dresses
Flamenco teacher Linda Vega hugs the 2013 Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Kailano Cordero. (Contributed photo)

Now in her studio’s 31st year, she has seen the auditions for Spirit and Junior Spirit become more competitive through time.

“The level of technique and performance has grown and grown and grown over the years,” Vega said, adding that many, many hours of practice are required. “I couldn’t even count them because everyone differs,” she said.

“During Fiesta week, we are on many, many different stages,” Vega said. “So we have like two and a half full weeks of performing.”

The stage at Paseo Nuevo is donated to the Linda Vega Dance Studio but it’s shared with everyone.

The students in her company, Flamenco Santa Barbara, will perform with a music group from Spain this year.

“We have five musicians coming in this Fiesta. Two singers, two guitarists and one percussionist,” Vega said.

girl dancers
Linda Vega Dance Studio students show off their skills at a past Old Spanish Days event.  (Contributed photo)

One attraction for the Spaniards is Santa Barbara’s architecture, which reminds them of home.

“There’s something about Santa Barbara that feels very comfortable to the Spaniards,” Vega said.

Some of her favorite events during Old Spanish Days are La Primavera, Fiesta Ranchera, and La Recepción del Presidente.

“Opening night at the mission is maybe the most important night of all for my dancers because you just can’t compare the opening of the mission with anything else. It’s magical,” Vega said.

She hopes her students continue to love and practice the pure flamenco dance form and to understand it at a deeper level.

“My desire always is to teach my students really well and then give them wings to fly,” Vega said. “I’m very, very blessed by God to be able to do my passion over all these years.”

[Click here for more stories from the Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine.]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 