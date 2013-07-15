Linda Vega Dancers Put Finishing Touches on Fiesta Showcase

The Fiesta season is upon us, and at the Linda Vega Dance Studio, that means practice, polish, practice, polish and then practice and polish some more.

“These next two weeks are really the most exciting time of our year, “ said Linda Vega, who led a daylong dress rehearsal on Sunday to put the final touches on music, costumes, accessories, choreography and all the other details associated with her upcoming Fiesta showcase, Romeria de Verano, to be held this Saturday, July 20, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. “From the seamstresses and the teachers, to the dancers and the musicians — we’ve all put our hearts, and a lot of time, in to making sure we put on a wonderful show for our community.”

Between now and Fiesta, Vega dancers will perform at dozens of venues, from senior homes and community centers to preschools and convalescent hospitals.

During Fiesta week, they’ll tackle a daunting schedule by any standard: performing multiple routines at a half-dozen shows per day, sometimes more.

“It’s fun, exhausting, and brings everyone closer together,” said Junior Spirit of Fiesta Kailani Cordero, who dances with the Vega studio. “This is such a special time for me and my family … and for so many families in Santa Barbara. I am so looking forward to it all. Everyone works hard to put on this show. One of the best parts of Fiesta is seeing everyone come out and enjoy it.”

Vega dancer Ashley Almada, 17, started dancing at age 3, so she has a few Fiestas under her belt.

“We’re ready,” she said after rehearsing her routine and getting a big thumbs-up from Vega.

“There’s so much time and dedication put in to this,” added her mother, Alicia Almada. “Rehearsals, practices, private lessons, auditions, trips to the seamstress. ... It’s hard work, but also so much fun. We work toward this moment all year-round, so, it’s great to see it all coming together so beautifully.”

The Linda Vega Dance Studio, and local nonprofit ¡FLAMENCO! Santa Barbara present the annual Romeria de Verano, a colorful preview of their Fiesta showcase. It will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St.

Ticket prices are $15, $20 and $25, and are on sale at the Vega studio from 4 to 6 p.m.Mondays and Thursdays, and at the door of the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

For more information, contact Vega at 805.963.0073 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

See Vega’s troop perform all Fiesta week around town, including daily shows at Paseo Nuevo.

— Camie Barnwell represents the Linda Vega Dance Studio.