Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Phase of Highway 101 Widening Project Begins in Carpinteria

Linden and Casitas Pass plans calls for bridge replacements, and improved freeway access, and bike and pedestrian routes

A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday kicked of construction of the 60 million, four-year Linden and Casitas Pass Project, part of the Highway 101 widening project. Click to view larger
A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday kicked of construction of the 60 million, four-year Linden and Casitas Pass Project, part of the Highway 101 widening project.
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 12, 2016 | 9:54 p.m.

The third phase of the Highway 101 widening project is a step closer in Carpinteria as construction plans kicked off Monday.

The Linden and Casitas Pass Project, a $60 million, four-year construction project, involves upgrading bridges, and improving freeway access and bike and pedestrian routes. 

The project includes reconstructing Highway 101 at Linden Avenue and widening the overcrossing to three lanes.

Trees and sidewalks will also be added on both sides of the road.

Security Paving Inc. will carry out an extension of Via Real that will be connected across Carpinteria Creek continuing to a roundabout at the Ogan Road intersection.

Casitas Pass improvements include the Highway 101 overcrossing to expand to two lanes moving towards the mountains, one lane towards the beach, a left-hand lane to enter southbound Highway 101, and a center landscaped median, along with new sidewalks and bike lanes.

“Leading up to the overpass, the sidewalk will have new trees, lighting and traffic signals,” project spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said. “It helps plan for the future because the median allows for extra width and can be removed if needed for extra space.”

In addition to a new bridge over Carpinteria Creek on Highway 101 and Via Real, four sound walls will be built to reduce noise as well as a path constructed along the creek under the freeway.

Ayars said the Linden and Casitas Pass Project also includes five new traffic signals in the area.

Although residents have to put up with traffic and noise, the renovations are necessary to prepare for future Highway 101 widening.

“We built the bridges to accommodate future traffic as needed,” Ayars said.

During daytime construction, two lanes in each direction will remain open from fall 2016 to 2020. Nighttime closures will be scheduled as needed. 

“There will be nighttime closures for staging and moving items around, but the majority of work occurs during the day,” Ayars said. “There will be the same amount of lanes open and traffic patterns should stay the same. With other projects, it hasn’t drastically changed the speed of traffic as long as we keep the lanes open.”

Road closure and traffic information can be found by signing up for email updates, Ayars said.

The Linden and Casitas Pass is the first major construction in this area since the freeway was built in the 1950s.

“The contractor will be easing into the construction,” Ayars said. “They will be putting up signs, removing and trimming trees to make a workable space.”

The State Transportation Improvement Program allocated the funds for the project, as well as state and federal funding sources.

The constructions is a partnership between Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the city of Carpinteria

The new bridges, ramps, bikeways and roads are scheduled to open in 2018, 2019 and 2020, Ayars said.

The Linden and Casitas Pass Project is the third phase of widening Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Mussel Shoals.

Eight of the 16 miles in the area have been expanded to include three lanes in each direction, according to Ayars.

Phases 1 and 2, which expanded the freeway between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road in Montecito and between Carpinteria and La Conchita in Ventura County, have been completed.

Phase 4 will widen 10 miles of freeway between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria by adding high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction on Highway 101.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 