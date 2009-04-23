Lindsay Anne Rose, 1994-2009

Memorial paddle-out for Dos Pueblos High freshman is Sunday at Refugio State Beach, with a celebration of her life May 3 at GVGSA softball fields

Sunshine entered our lives February 17, 1994, and left us April 5, 2009, when our daughter, Lindsay Anne Rose, died from injuries from a tragic surfing accident at Sands Beach in Goleta. While paddling out to catch a wave with her friend, Lindsay lost consciousness; she was pulled to shore by her friend. Although resuscitation attempts were made, she never awoke.

Lindsay had a beautiful childhood in Santa Barbara. From Good Shepherd Preschool to Mountain View Elementary School, to La Colina Junior High, where she was a valedictorian, won several awards, including Most Athletic, and set the school high-jump record.

Summers were spent at PresbyCamp and three summers at Refugio Junior Lifeguards, where she won Most Valuable Guard Award. Lindsay was a stand-out softball player with GVGSA All-Stars and the Central Coast Express Travel Ball Team. She also played five years on AYSO All-Star soccer teams.

Lindsay was enjoying her freshman year at Dos Pueblos High School, where she was in the prestigious Engineering Academy. She played on the DP soccer team and played shortstop on the DP softball team. She also surfed with the DP Surf Team, and had just started learning to break dance with the DP Break Dance Club.

Lindsay inspired her teammates to play harder, run faster and dive for the ball. She always gave 110 percent. She lit up the softball fields with her amazing diving catches and her brilliant smile. She never left the field without being covered with dirt.

Lindsay touched so many in her short life and we miss her tremendously. We thank our friends and the Santa Barbara community for their outpouring of love and support, without which we couldn’t make it through this difficult time. We thank those on the beach who helped and the emergency rescue team. We also thank the nurses of Cottage Children’s Hospital PICU for the awesome job they do.

A private bedside service was held April 5. A memorial paddle-out will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 26 at Refugio State Beach. A celebration of Lindsay’s life will be 1 p.m. May 3 at the GVGSA softball fields at DP, where Lindsay spent many happy days.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the Lindsay Rose Memorial Fund, c/o Cris Prichard, 846 Santa Marguerita Drive, Goleta 93117. Proceeds will benefit construction of the new DP Engineering Academy building and the construction of a Rose Arbor at DPHS.

Lindsay was a beautiful girl and a remarkable young woman, poised to take flight in life. We are heartbroken she left us so soon.

Off you go, Lindsay, On the wings of our prayers.

Je t’aime Mamasita Bonita.

— Linda and Don Rose are the parents of Lindsay Rose.