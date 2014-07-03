Lindsay Nicoletti of Santa Barbara Graduates from Emory University

Lindsay Nicoletti of Santa Barbara received a doctor of physical therapy degree from the School of Medicine of Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., at its 169th commencement ceremony on May 12.
— Jill Hennecy represents Emory University.