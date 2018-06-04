Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:42 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Lindsay Schwartz, Benjamin Ose Capture Sam Adams Invite Titles

Benjamin Ose, Dartmouth decathlete; winner of Sam Adams Invite
Decathlon champion Benjamin Ose of Dartmouth cleared 14-09 in the pole vault and scored 760 points. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By David Monico, Event Pro | April 7, 2018 | 7:32 p.m.

Lindsay Schwartz won the heptathlon and Benjamin Ose captured the decathlon title at the seventh annual Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational on Saturday at Westmont's Thorrington Field.

Schwartz, a former member of the Santa Barbara Track Club who now lives in Texas, won her fourth Sam Adams title and third in a row with 5,852 points over the two-day competition.  Ose, a junior at Dartmouth, took the decathlon with 7,168 points.

Schwartz was consistent through the seven events,  highlighted by a 13.87 in the 100m hurdles (997 points) and a 24.29 in the 200 meters (953). She also won the final event of the competition, the 800, in 2:17.23.

Long Beach State alum Riley Cooks was runner-up with 5,773 points, a personal best. In third place, USC Junior Lyndsey Lopes scored 5,574 points, which currently ranks her fifth amongst NCAA Division I competitors in the Heptathlon.

Ose finsihed just off of his 2017 personal best of 7,192 in the decathlon. He is currently ranked 10th amongst NCAA Division I competitors. Similar to Schwartz, he maintained his lead with consistency through the 10-event competition. Ose's competition was highlighted by high marks in the 100 (11.18 / 821 points), 400 (49.62 / 832) and 110m Hurdles (15.22 / 823). 

Fellow Dartmouth teammate Ben Colello was runner-up with 7,086 points. SBTC and  Dos Pueblos alum Steven Scarvelis had a banner two-day competition with a personal best of 7,002 points to finish in third place. Scarvelis set personal bests in the long jump (20-11.50 / 673 points), shot put (45-02.75 / 715) and pole vault (13-05.25 / 645). He also completed the event by winning the 1500  wire-to-wire 4:24.92 in relatively windy conditions, just off of his personal best 4:24.84 in 2013. 

SBTC TRI-CHALLENGE WINNERS

Girls

5-8: Ella Forcey
9-10: Anya Newton
11-12: Clara McDonald
13-14: Makenzie Fauver

Boys

5-8: Amir Keaton
9-10: Mason Skidmore & Tatum
11-12: Jude Neary
13-14: Erich Gobel

