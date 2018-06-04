Lindsay Schwartz, Benjamin Ose Capture Sam Adams Invite Titles

Track & Field

Lindsay Schwartz won the heptathlon and Benjamin Ose captured the decathlon title at the seventh annual Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational on Saturday at Westmont's Thorrington Field.

Schwartz, a former member of the Santa Barbara Track Club who now lives in Texas, won her fourth Sam Adams title and third in a row with 5,852 points over the two-day competition. Ose, a junior at Dartmouth, took the decathlon with 7,168 points.

Schwartz was consistent through the seven events, highlighted by a 13.87 in the 100m hurdles (997 points) and a 24.29 in the 200 meters (953). She also won the final event of the competition, the 800, in 2:17.23.

Long Beach State alum Riley Cooks was runner-up with 5,773 points, a personal best. In third place, USC Junior Lyndsey Lopes scored 5,574 points, which currently ranks her fifth amongst NCAA Division I competitors in the Heptathlon.

Ose finsihed just off of his 2017 personal best of 7,192 in the decathlon. He is currently ranked 10th amongst NCAA Division I competitors. Similar to Schwartz, he maintained his lead with consistency through the 10-event competition. Ose's competition was highlighted by high marks in the 100 (11.18 / 821 points), 400 (49.62 / 832) and 110m Hurdles (15.22 / 823).

Fellow Dartmouth teammate Ben Colello was runner-up with 7,086 points. SBTC and Dos Pueblos alum Steven Scarvelis had a banner two-day competition with a personal best of 7,002 points to finish in third place. Scarvelis set personal bests in the long jump (20-11.50 / 673 points), shot put (45-02.75 / 715) and pole vault (13-05.25 / 645). He also completed the event by winning the 1500 wire-to-wire 4:24.92 in relatively windy conditions, just off of his personal best 4:24.84 in 2013.

SBTC TRI-CHALLENGE WINNERS

Girls

5-8: Ella Forcey

9-10: Anya Newton

11-12: Clara McDonald

13-14: Makenzie Fauver

Boys

5-8: Amir Keaton

9-10: Mason Skidmore & Tatum

11-12: Jude Neary

13-14: Erich Gobel