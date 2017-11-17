Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Lindsey Ruddins’ 10th Double-Double Leads UCSB to Sweep

By UCSB Sports Information | November 17, 2017 | 9:06 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara completed a season sweep of Cal State Fullerton on Friday night with a three-set victory at Titan Gym. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-17. 

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was the Gauchos' offensive leader in the win, landing 26 kills – good for half of the team's total – with just three errors for a .434 hitting percentage. The Laguna Niguel, Calif. native added 15 digs for her team-leading 10th double-double of the season. 

UCSB (8-18, 7-7 Big West) finished with a .285 team hitting percentage, easily outclassing the Titans' (5-23, 1-14 Big West) .128 clip. 

UCSB plays its penultimate match of the season Saturday night at UC Riverside in an ESPN3-televised match. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

