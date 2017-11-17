Lindsey Ruddins’ 10th Double-Double Leads UCSB to Sweep

UC Santa Barbara completed a season sweep of Cal State Fullerton on Friday night with a three-set victory at Titan Gym. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-17.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was the Gauchos' offensive leader in the win, landing 26 kills – good for half of the team's total – with just three errors for a .434 hitting percentage. The Laguna Niguel, Calif. native added 15 digs for her team-leading 10th double-double of the season.
UCSB (8-18, 7-7 Big West) finished with a .285 team hitting percentage, easily outclassing the Titans' (5-23, 1-14 Big West) .128 clip.
UCSB plays its penultimate match of the season Saturday night at UC Riverside in an ESPN3-televised match. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.