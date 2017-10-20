Lindsey Ruddins’ 7th Double-Double Sparks UCSB Past Long Beach State

College Volleyball

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team topped Long Beach State by a score of 3-1 on Friday night, avenging a Sept. 30 road loss to the 49ers and getting back to .500 in league play. Set scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25.

Sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was the top performer for UCSB (5-15, 4-4 Big West) with a match-high 27 kills and 16 digs, her seventh double-double of the year. Freshman middle Nicole Omwanghe added 11 kills on .450 hitting while sophomore middle Charlie Robinson chipped in eight kills on .312 hitting.

"We passed really poorly the last time we played them, and we started off in a similar fashion tonight," said UCSB head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch. "Credit to our team, though, we really improved in that department as the match went on and ended up taking care of our end of the court as far as passing and serving."

A number of Gauchos were big contributors in the serve and pass game. Junior libero Emilia Petrachi led all players with 21 digs, while sophomore outside Chloe Allen had 13 digs of her own. Senior defensive specialist Sydney Bast, appearing in her first match since sustaining a knee injury on Sept. 16, gave the team a huge shot in the arm with solid serving throughout the contest.

"Syd was just cleared today so obviously didn't have a lot of practice time, but we knew we could go to her," said Lantagne Welch. "She really provided us with a spark, and that's what senior leaders do. She was really clicking in all phases of the game tonight."

With the loss, Long Beach State dropped to 5-15, 3-6 on the year.