Lindsey Ruddins, Emalia Petrachi Make All-Big West Volleyball First Team

College Volleyball

Four UCSB women's volleyball players have garnered 2018 Big West All-Conference accolades, it was announced on Tuesday.

Lindsey Ruddins and Emilia Petrachi were named to the first team. It was the third consecutive first-team nod for Ruddins, who becomes just the sixth player in program history to earn the honor in three straight years.

UCSB also made a mark on the All-Freshman Team for the fourth year in a row, with setter Olivia Lovenberg and outside hitter Gigi Ruddins both representing the Gauchos.

One year after leading the nation in kill average, the Lindsey Ruddins topped herself this season, setting career-highs in kills (575), attempts (1,564), aces (41), digs (297), blocks (59) and points (650). The 575 kills on 1,564 attempts were the fourth and fifth-most in program history. It was also the program's highest kill total during the rally scoring era (2001). Ruddins' 5.37 kills per set ranked second in the nation this year and are second all-time at UCSB, trailing only herself.

She also broke her own program record with five Big West Player of the Week awards this year, one more than she had in 2017. Now with nine in her career, she is tied for No. 3 in Big West history.

A two-time All-Big West Honorable Mention, Petrachi cracks the All-Big West First Team for the first time following a stellar senior season.

The libero from Modena, Italy finished the year with career-highs in both digs (537) and digs per set (5.02), leading the conference in dig average for the third straight season. Petrachi's 537 digs were also good for No. 8 all-time at UCSB.

For the fourth straight season, Petrachi failed to miss a single match, appearing in her 112th consecutive contest this past Saturday. In 15 matches – more than half the season – she recorded 20 or more digs, giving her 45 such outings in her career.

Lovenberg finished with Big West-leading marks of 1,197 assists and 11.19 per set, becoming the first Gaucho to lead the Big West in total assists and the second to lead it in assist average since at least 2004.

Gigi Ruddins turned into one of the Gauchos' most reliable weapons down the stretch of the season, ending her freshman campaign second on the team with 2.33 kills per set.

In matches where Ruddins reached double-figures in the kill department, UCSB was a perfect 6-0.