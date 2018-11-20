Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 20 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Lindsey Ruddins, Emalia Petrachi Make All-Big West Volleyball First Team

By UCSB Sports Information | November 20, 2018 | 7:45 p.m.

Four UCSB women's volleyball players have garnered 2018 Big West All-Conference accolades, it was announced on Tuesday.

Lindsey Ruddins and Emilia Petrachi were named to the first team. It was the third consecutive first-team nod for Ruddins, who becomes just the sixth player in program history to earn the honor in three straight years.

UCSB also made a mark on the All-Freshman Team for the fourth year in a row, with setter Olivia Lovenberg and outside hitter Gigi Ruddins both representing the Gauchos.

One year after leading the nation in kill average, the Lindsey Ruddins topped herself this season, setting career-highs in kills (575), attempts (1,564), aces (41), digs (297), blocks (59) and points (650). The 575 kills on 1,564 attempts were the fourth and fifth-most in program history. It was also the program's highest kill total during the rally scoring era (2001). Ruddins' 5.37 kills per set ranked second in the nation this year and are second all-time at UCSB, trailing only herself.

She also broke her own program record with five Big West Player of the Week awards this year, one more than she had in 2017. Now with nine in her career, she is tied for No. 3 in Big West history.

A two-time All-Big West Honorable Mention,  Petrachi cracks the All-Big West First Team for the first time following a stellar senior season.

The libero from Modena, Italy finished the year with career-highs in both digs (537) and digs per set (5.02), leading the conference in dig average for the third straight season. Petrachi's 537 digs were also good for No. 8 all-time at UCSB.

For the fourth straight season, Petrachi failed to miss a single match, appearing in her 112th consecutive contest this past Saturday. In 15 matches – more than half the season – she recorded 20 or more digs, giving her 45 such outings in her career.

Lovenberg finished with Big West-leading marks of 1,197 assists and 11.19 per set, becoming the first Gaucho to lead the Big West in total assists and the second to lead it in assist average since at least 2004.

Gigi Ruddins turned into one of the Gauchos' most reliable weapons down the stretch of the season, ending her freshman campaign second on the team with 2.33 kills per set.

In matches where Ruddins reached double-figures in the kill department, UCSB was a perfect 6-0.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 