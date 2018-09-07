Lindsey Ruddins Makes UCSB a Winner in Volleyball Home Debut

College Volleyball

It's never easy trying to slow down Lindsey Ruddins. On some nights though, there's simply no stopping her.

Friday evening at the Thunderdome Classic provided one of those nights, as the UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team (4-3) defeated Texas Tech (6-3) in four sets, 29-27, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18. Ruddins' monstrous stat line in the Gauchos' home season-opener yielded season-highs across the board of 33 kills, 16 digs, four blocks and three aces.

"It was a great match against a very, very good volleyball team. It was fun to see us hold our composure and pull out a couple tight sets, which made a huge difference," head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "We know how Lindsey can take over a match. They were giving her quite a few openings, so we were going to go to her and it was effective. She played a tremendous role tonight and brought her A-game."

Relentless and efficient throughout, Ruddins was above a .400 hitting percentage for most of the match. She eventually settled at .357, another season-best. Crossing the 30-kill threshold for the third time in her career, Ruddins (8.5 K/S) tied Janine Sandell (Sept. 2, 2005 vs. Missouri State) for the second-most kills in UCSB's rally scoring history.

Also benefiting from the two-time All-American's dominance was defending Big West Freshman of the Week Olivia Lovenberg, who extended her lead atop the conference assist charts with a career-high 60 assists and eight digs.

"We're asking Olivia to do a lot and each week I feel like she's growing," said Lantagne Welch. "She found our hot hitters, we hit at a very high clip as a team, and I thought that she played an extremely solid match for us."

UCSB returns to action tomorrow for two more matches to close out the 2018 Thunderdome Classic. The Gauchos will take on Sacred Heart at 12:00 p.m. looking for their third straight victory before closing out the weekend against Seton Hall at 7:00 p.m.