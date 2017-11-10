Lindsey Ruddins Pounds 32 Kills in Five-Set UCSB Volleyball Win Over UC Irvine

College Volleyball

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team fought off UC Irvine for a five-set victory behind a 32-kill performance by Lindsey Ruddins.

The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 15-8.

Ruddins hit an impressive .375 and was one of several Gauchos with standout performances.

Freshman middle blocker Nicole Omwanghe notched nine kills on just 17 swings and had a team-high six blocks, junior setter Annie Hasselmann had her second career 50-assist night (51), while both she and Lexi Rottman (team-high three aces) affected the match from the service line. Junior libero Emilia Petrachi led all players with 23 digs. Last but not least, Charlie Robinson added five blocks, including three in the decisive fifth set.

It was the second career 30-kill match for Ruddins, who earlier this season had a personal-high 36 against then-No. 15 Florida State. Those 36 kills are still the most by any player in an NCAA match this season.

UC Irvine (21-5, 9-4) had three players reach double-digit kills, led by Idara Akpakpa's 19.

Friday night's result was the first victory for UCSB this season in a five-set match.

"Overall, I liked how we were playing, even in the third and fourth sets. Irvine was just able to get on some runs there," said UCSB head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch. "We knew we just needed to side out a little more efficiently, so we told the team to focus on what we were doing well. Our execution was outstanding in the fifth set."

The Gauchos won the decisive frame with relative ease. Ruddins kicked it up another gear to land nine kills on just 12 swings. Her dominance helped UCSB to an early 9-2 lead. Charlie Robinson was also a pivotal figure in the fifth, notching three blocks, including a solo effort on match point.

"We just got on a really good run there in the fifth," said Lantagne Welch. "We started to get Lindsey some good looks, had a couple huge digs, a key block here and there. At that point, it really became infectious."

UCSB concludes its home slate Saturday night against UC Davis, with first serve scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Gauchos' two seniors, defensive specialist Sydney Bast and outside hitter Chanel Hoffman, will be honored before the start of the contest.