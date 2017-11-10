Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Lindsey Ruddins Pounds 32 Kills in Five-Set UCSB Volleyball Win Over UC Irvine

By UCSB Sports Information | November 10, 2017 | 10:17 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team fought off UC Irvine for a five-set victory behind a 32-kill performance by Lindsey Ruddins.

The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 15-8.

Ruddins hit an impressive .375 and was one of several Gauchos with standout performances. 

Freshman middle blocker Nicole Omwanghe notched nine kills on just 17 swings and had a team-high six blocks, junior setter Annie Hasselmann had her second career 50-assist night (51), while both she and Lexi Rottman (team-high three aces) affected the match from the service line. Junior libero Emilia Petrachi led all players with 23 digs. Last but not least, Charlie Robinson added five blocks, including three in the decisive fifth set. 

It was the second career 30-kill match for Ruddins, who earlier this season had a personal-high 36 against then-No. 15 Florida State. Those 36 kills are still the most by any player in an NCAA match this season. 

UC Irvine (21-5, 9-4) had three players reach double-digit kills, led by Idara Akpakpa's 19. 

Friday night's result was the first victory for UCSB this season in a five-set match.

"Overall, I liked how we were playing, even in the third and fourth sets. Irvine was just able to get on some runs there," said UCSB head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch. "We knew we just needed to side out a little more efficiently, so we told the team to focus on what we were doing well.  Our execution was outstanding in the fifth set."

The Gauchos won the decisive frame with relative ease. Ruddins kicked it up another gear to land nine kills on just 12 swings. Her dominance helped UCSB to an early 9-2 lead. Charlie Robinson was also a pivotal figure in the fifth, notching three blocks, including a solo effort on match point. 

"We just got on a really good run there in the fifth," said Lantagne Welch. "We started to get Lindsey some good looks, had a couple huge digs, a key block here and there. At that point, it really became infectious."

UCSB concludes its home slate Saturday night against UC Davis, with first serve scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Gauchos' two seniors, defensive specialist Sydney Bast and outside hitter Chanel Hoffman, will be honored before the start of the contest. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 