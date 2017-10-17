Lindsey Ruddins Powers UCSB Volleyball Past UC Davis

College Volleyball

DAVIS – Behind a 26-kill, 15-dig double-double from star outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, the UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball claimed its first road win of the season on Tuesday night at the Pavillion, knocking off UC Davis by a score of 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24).

The victory snapped a four-match slide for the Gauchos, who improved to 4-15 overall and 3-4 in Big West competition. The Aggies meanwhile slipped to 11-10, 3-5.

UCSB received key contributions in the win from freshman middles Kjia Rivers and Nicole Omwanghe, who both had seven kills and hit over .400. Junior setter Annie Hasselman totaled 40 assists, added five kills, and steered the team to a solid .242 hitting percentage, UCSB's highest clip since Sept. 29. Last but not least, sophomore middle/right side Charlie Robinson led the team in both aces (three) and blocks (five), playing a huge part in Gaucho advantages in those two categories (7-3 in aces, 10-4 in blocks).

The Aggies were led by libero Malia Bolko's match-high 27 digs, while three separate hitters reached double-digit kills. The hosts finished just behind UCSB with a .238 team hitting percentage.