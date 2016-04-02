Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Lindsey Schwartz, Thomas FitzSimons Jr. Claim Sam Adams Invite Titles

Thomas Fitzsimons Jr. achieved a personal best in the pole vault of 15-08.75 en route to winning the decathlon title.
Thomas Fitzsimons Jr. achieved a personal best in the pole vault of 15-08.75 en route to winning the decathlon title. (Fritz Olenberger photos)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 2, 2016 | 6:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara Track Club members Lindsay Schwartz and Thomas FitzSimons Jr. were the big winners at the fifth annual Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational at Westmont's Thorrington Field on Saturday.

Schwartz captured the heptathlon with 5,991 points while FitzSimons Jr. won the decathlon title with 7,578 points.

In addition, four heptathletes earned spots for the U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifiers and USC’s Amali Iuel posted the leading heptathlon score in the NCAA this season.

Lindsay Schwartz takes off during the long jump competition of the heptathlon. Schwartz won the heptathlon title for the second time. Click to view larger
Lindsay Schwartz takes off during the long jump competition of the heptathlon. Schwartz won the heptathlon title for the second time.

Leading from wire-to-wire, Iuel finished the final event -- the 800 meters -- in 2:08.41, just ahead of Kiani Profit’s (USA / Chula Vista Track Club) 2:08.77. Iuel’s mark set almost a 200-point personal best and propelled her to fifth place with 5,799 points, a mark that currently leads all NCAA Division athletes. Profit finished fourth overall with 5,977 points to meet the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying standard.

Just behind the top two, Schwartz finished third in the 800 with a personal best of 2:11.93. That not only earned her 937 points, but it catapulted her to the title, which she also won in 2014. Teammates Lindsay Lettow and Chari Hawkins would finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800 with times of 2:12.66 and 2:15.01. Overall, Lettow finished second with 5,988 points and Hawkins fourth with 5,956 points and qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

In other heptathlon events, Barbara Nwaba of the Santa Barbara Track Club led the field with a huge 13-foot personal best in the javelin, going 165-04.25. Tiffeny Parker (USA / Texas Express Track Club) finished in the second spot (149-04) followed by Santa Barbara Track Club’s Annette Fleming (147-01.75).

Amali Iuel of USC tied for second in the long jump at 19-9.75 and posted the highest heptathlon mark in the NCAA this season with 5,799 points. Click to view larger
Amali Iuel of USC tied for second in the long jump at 19-9.75 and posted the highest heptathlon mark in the NCAA this season with 5,799 points.

Lettow set a life-time best leap of 20-2 to win the long jump. Iuel (Norway) and Chari Hawkins (USA / Santa Barbara Track Club) tied for second with jumps of 19-09.75.

Kicking off the final day of decathlon, Josue Louis (USA) put up over 900 points with a time of 14.58 in the 110 hurdles. Santa Barbara Track Club teammates, Thomas Hopkins, Calvin Sullins and FitzSimons, Jr. took the next three spots in 14.83, 14.86 and 15.01, respectively.

The discus was next up and Canada’s Patrick Arbour (Ottawa TC) took the title with a throw of 154-04.25 and earned 809 points. Followed closely behind was Santa Barbara Track Club’s Derek Masterson who went for 152-03 and 796 points.

Guest athlete, Olympic champion and world record holder Ashton Eaton (USA / NIKE Oregon Track Club) competed in his second event of the competition with a throw of 139-09, the third farthest throw of the morning.

FitzSimons Jr. would set a personal best of 15-08.75 in the pole vault to lead the competition and move into second place overall with 6,090 points. Arbour took second (14-09) moving him into first in the decathlon with 6,110 points. Masterson (USA / Santa Barbara Track Club) cleared 14-09 to move up to third on the overall leader board with 6,006 points

In the javelin, Toshiki Sakamoto (JPN / Kanoya Sport University) launched a big personal best of 223-01.50 to out distance the field by over 25 feet. Arbour was second at 195-03.50, putting him in first place overall with 6,841 points. Masterson rounded out the top three with a toss of 194-09.25, moving him into fourth overall with 6,734 points. FitzSimons Jr. jumped into the second position overall with 6,789 points.

Heading into the final event of the decathlon on a picture perfect late afternoon, only 107 points separated the top four athletes. FitzSimons Jr. came into the event with one of the best 1500m marks and needed a big win to defend his Sam Adams Combined Events Invite title. He would not disappoint the crowd who passed on the NCAA Final Four to watch him post a 4:23.58, earning him 787 points and 7,576 points for the overall title.

Arbour fended off Masterson for runner-up in the overall competition, posting 543 points with his 5:02.90 and netting him 7384 points. Masterson ran 4:46.07 for 643 points, moving him into third place overall with 7,377.

The Sam Adams Week of Events concludes  Sunday, April 3 with the Road to Rio Symposium featuring Ashton Eaton (Decathlon World Record Holder & 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist), Brianne Theisen-Eaton (2016 World Indoor Pentathlon Champion), Jeff Farrell (two-time Olympic Gold Medalist at 1960 Olympics, Swimming) and Barbara Nwaba (2015 U.S. Heptathlon Champion).

The Sam Adams Week of Events concludes Sunday, April 3 with the Road to Rio Symposium at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, featuring Ashton Eaton (Decathlon World Record Holder & 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist), Brianne Theisen-Eaton (2016 World Indoor Pentathlon Champion), Jeff Farrell (two-time Olympic Gold Medalist at 1960 Olympics, Swimming) and Barbara Nwaba (2015 U.S. Heptathlon Champion).

Tickets are available online and at the door with the VIP reception beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton compted in the discus on Saturday and had a best throw of 139-09. Click to view larger
Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton compted in the discus on Saturday and had a best throw of 139-09.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 