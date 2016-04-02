Lindsey Schwartz, Thomas FitzSimons Jr. Claim Sam Adams Invite Titles

Track & Field

Santa Barbara Track Club members Lindsay Schwartz and Thomas FitzSimons Jr. were the big winners at the fifth annual Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational at Westmont's Thorrington Field on Saturday.

Schwartz captured the heptathlon with 5,991 points while FitzSimons Jr. won the decathlon title with 7,578 points.

In addition, four heptathletes earned spots for the U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifiers and USC’s Amali Iuel posted the leading heptathlon score in the NCAA this season.

Leading from wire-to-wire, Iuel finished the final event -- the 800 meters -- in 2:08.41, just ahead of Kiani Profit’s (USA / Chula Vista Track Club) 2:08.77. Iuel’s mark set almost a 200-point personal best and propelled her to fifth place with 5,799 points, a mark that currently leads all NCAA Division athletes. Profit finished fourth overall with 5,977 points to meet the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying standard.

Just behind the top two, Schwartz finished third in the 800 with a personal best of 2:11.93. That not only earned her 937 points, but it catapulted her to the title, which she also won in 2014. Teammates Lindsay Lettow and Chari Hawkins would finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800 with times of 2:12.66 and 2:15.01. Overall, Lettow finished second with 5,988 points and Hawkins fourth with 5,956 points and qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

In other heptathlon events, Barbara Nwaba of the Santa Barbara Track Club led the field with a huge 13-foot personal best in the javelin, going 165-04.25. Tiffeny Parker (USA / Texas Express Track Club) finished in the second spot (149-04) followed by Santa Barbara Track Club’s Annette Fleming (147-01.75).

Lettow set a life-time best leap of 20-2 to win the long jump. Iuel (Norway) and Chari Hawkins (USA / Santa Barbara Track Club) tied for second with jumps of 19-09.75.

Kicking off the final day of decathlon, Josue Louis (USA) put up over 900 points with a time of 14.58 in the 110 hurdles. Santa Barbara Track Club teammates, Thomas Hopkins, Calvin Sullins and FitzSimons, Jr. took the next three spots in 14.83, 14.86 and 15.01, respectively.

The discus was next up and Canada’s Patrick Arbour (Ottawa TC) took the title with a throw of 154-04.25 and earned 809 points. Followed closely behind was Santa Barbara Track Club’s Derek Masterson who went for 152-03 and 796 points.

Guest athlete, Olympic champion and world record holder Ashton Eaton (USA / NIKE Oregon Track Club) competed in his second event of the competition with a throw of 139-09, the third farthest throw of the morning.

FitzSimons Jr. would set a personal best of 15-08.75 in the pole vault to lead the competition and move into second place overall with 6,090 points. Arbour took second (14-09) moving him into first in the decathlon with 6,110 points. Masterson (USA / Santa Barbara Track Club) cleared 14-09 to move up to third on the overall leader board with 6,006 points

In the javelin, Toshiki Sakamoto (JPN / Kanoya Sport University) launched a big personal best of 223-01.50 to out distance the field by over 25 feet. Arbour was second at 195-03.50, putting him in first place overall with 6,841 points. Masterson rounded out the top three with a toss of 194-09.25, moving him into fourth overall with 6,734 points. FitzSimons Jr. jumped into the second position overall with 6,789 points.

Heading into the final event of the decathlon on a picture perfect late afternoon, only 107 points separated the top four athletes. FitzSimons Jr. came into the event with one of the best 1500m marks and needed a big win to defend his Sam Adams Combined Events Invite title. He would not disappoint the crowd who passed on the NCAA Final Four to watch him post a 4:23.58, earning him 787 points and 7,576 points for the overall title.

Arbour fended off Masterson for runner-up in the overall competition, posting 543 points with his 5:02.90 and netting him 7384 points. Masterson ran 4:46.07 for 643 points, moving him into third place overall with 7,377.

The Sam Adams Week of Events concludes Sunday, April 3 with the Road to Rio Symposium featuring Ashton Eaton (Decathlon World Record Holder & 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist), Brianne Theisen-Eaton (2016 World Indoor Pentathlon Champion), Jeff Farrell (two-time Olympic Gold Medalist at 1960 Olympics, Swimming) and Barbara Nwaba (2015 U.S. Heptathlon Champion).

Tickets are available online and at the door with the VIP reception beginning at 3:30 p.m.

