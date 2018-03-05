‘Line of Descent’ Takes Its Place at NatureTrack Film Fest

The NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) has added the Warren Miller film Line of Descent to its three-day festival lineup March 23-25. A short film tribute to Miller will play before Line of Descent.

The two-film screening opens at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Gates Foss Community Center at Los Olivos School.

Following the recent death of ski-film icon Miller, NatureTrack producers rearranged their film schedule and reached out to Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) for a film to include.

Line of Descent is WME’s 68th full-length feature film and continues the mountain-lifestyle lineage that is celebrated in Miller's films. Line of Descent travels the globe by land, air and sea exploring the ties that bind ski culture.

In Squaw Valley and Jackson Hole, WME visits skiing legends who have made the mountains their home.

Traveling to Norway, a Canadian ski patroller enjoys the company of his Norwegian brethren; and in the French Alps, native son Jean-Claude Killy’s legacy fills Val-D’Isere hearts with pride.

WME crews chase winter along the Beartooth Highway where a road trip takes athletes Kalen Thorien and Mike “Bird” Shaffer from Montana to Wyoming.

Snowboarders Seth Westcott and Rob Kingwill head to New Zealand to descend Mount Cook.

From British Columbia to France, Glacier Country to Steamboat, new generations of skiers and riders push their sport to new extremes.

In addition to Line of Descent, the NatureTrack Film Festival includes other films in a category called Outdoors & Out of Bounds, featuring heart-pounding and death-defying displays of extreme outdoor activities.

Festival-goers will be treated to surfers dodging chunks of ice in the monster swells off of Iceland in the mesmerizing movie, Under An Arctic Sky. Fans of mountaineering will gape at the crevasses underfoot in The White Maze and Reaching the Crest.

And white-water riders will debate the merits of hauling skis and kayaks over the frozen expanse of Greenland after viewing Into Twin Galaxies.

These films are just the tip of the iceberg; 55 other films from some 20 countries will be shown at the NatureTrack Film Fest. All screenings will be professional theater-quality presentations.

To view the full film schedule and e-program, and for more information on the festival, visit www.NatureTrackFilmFestival.org.

— KC Thompson for NatureTrack Film Festival.