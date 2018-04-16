Line-up Changes Don’t Slow Down Cate

Cate boys tennis coach Jason Saltoun- Ebin mixed up his lineup and the Rams didn't miss a beat as they routed Nordhoff 18-0 in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday.
Senior Kevin Ha, unbeaten in singles, played doubles with Anhyo Jeong and the pair swept their three sets. The Rams' No. 1 doubles team Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt played singles and went 3-0. Freshman Ethan Ha didn't lose a game in sweeping his sets.
Cate (6-0, 2-0) plays Malibu on Thursday.
