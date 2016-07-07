Lineman Camp Taking Registration Online

Online registration is being accepted for the Big Picture Athletics Lineman Camp, July 18-19, at Santa Barbara High.
The online registration goes into effect on Friday at bigpictureathletics.com. The cost for the camp is $75 per player. The camp is open for players of all ages.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields, a longtime offensive guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, will be a guest instructor at the camp. Shields blocked for star running backs like Marcus Allen, Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson. He started 231 straight games, including playoff games, and went to the Pro Bowl 12 times.
