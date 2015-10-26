Lines Cast at Fifth Annual No-Motor Sportfishing Tournament Saturday, Nov. 7

Outdoors

The Sportfishing Conservancy along with the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara sportfishing clubs will kick off the fifth annual no-motor fishing contest from Danny’s Deli in Carpinteria beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015.

The idea behind the no-motor rule is two-fold: first is to have some fun while demonstrating the light touch of responsible sportfishing — the tournament is limited to surf fishing or fishing from kayak or paddleboards and encourages catch and release fishing.

And secondly, the proceeds from the tournament go to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for their use in restoration work at the Carpinteria Salt Marsh.

Last year there were more than 125 fishing in the surf or from kayaks or paddleboards generating $1600 for the Land Trust.

In addition to plaques, winners will receive a Seeker fishing rod, along with chances to come away with a custom Deep Blue Paddleboard valued at $2000.

Merchants have donated thousands of dollars in prizes to help raise money for marsh restoration, and the raffles are open to all.

Everything will wrap up at Danny’s Deli at noon with awards and drawings.

For information on the no-motor contest, contact Tiffany Vague at Hook, Line and Sinker Tackle in Santa Barbara: 805.895.2162, or contact Will at Danny’s [email protected].

— Tom Raftican represents the Sportfishing Conservancy.