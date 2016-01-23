Lineup Announced for 2016 Ventura Music Festival

Artistic director of the Ventura Music Festival Nuvi Mehta announced the lineup of the 2016 event at City Hall Jan. 21, 2016, which will take place on the weekends of July 15-17 and July 22-24.

The Festival leads off at 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 with the stunning piano duo Anderson & Roe, who have captivated audiences with their adrenalized performances and Emmy-nominated music videos viewed by millions.

Vadym Kholodenko is featured at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16. This Russian-born pianist took the cold medal in the recent Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

International star Ute Lemper, acclaimed for her work on the stage, in films and in concert, concludes the first weekend on a vocal note at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Lemper draws from a repertoire that includes the works of Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht and the songs of Édith Piaf and Astor Piazzolla.

Of her recent concert at the Edinburgh Festival, Finn Pollard wrote that he was "privileged to be present while greatness was at work."

The Festival Brass Quintet return for Tea & Trumpets at 3 p.m. on the afternoons of July 15 and 22, serving up their hallmark wit, humor and fanfare, while The Pierpont Inn serves up a four-course English tea.

The second weekend kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 with Nuvi Mehta & Friends, an exciting, romantic evening of song, piano, violin and horn. Violin virtuoso Mehta engages three prize-winning musician-colleagues: Benjamin Jaber (horn) Eglė Janulevičiūtė (piano) and Monica Abrego (soprano).

The legendary Don McLean helms the largest concert of the Festival at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Billed as the American Troubadour in a recent PBS special, McLean is one of America's most enduring singer-songwriters with over 40 gold and platinum records, and he is forever associated with the classic hits "American Pie," "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)," "And I Love You So" and "Crying."

The Festival wraps up at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24with Composers & the Movies, a unique blend of symposium and concert. Award-winning film composers Bruce Broughton and Larry Groupè draw on film clips and a sextet of live musicians to illustrate how they develop themes and scores for the movies.

In a special pre-Festival program Thursday, April 21, 2016, VMF presents its First Annual Cabaret, featuring TV, stage and night club star Linda Purl, honoring Judge Steven Z. Perren, and benefiting the VMF Young Artists Fund.

Other pre-Festival programs include the Student Jazz Competition March 13, with a public performance at 1 p.m., and a Rising Stars concert May 6 at 8 p.m. featuring outstanding young classical musicians, the Camerata high school singers of the Las Robles Children's Chorus and the winner of the Student Jazz Competition.

Due to generous underwriting, each of these two programs is free to the public.

Tickets to all concerts of the Ventura Music Festival as well as the April 21st Cabaret go on sale in March 2016.

In addition to the event lineup, the board of the Ventura Music Festival is pleased to announce Susan Scott as its new executive director, who will head up Festival operations.

Scott served as consultant to the Festival last year and is well known to the arts community having directed the three-year Arts Live project of the Ventura County Community Foundation, among many other arts and nonprofit postings.

For more information, visit VenturaMusicFestival.org or call 805.648.3146.

— Lacey Utter is the office manager for the Ventura Music Festival.