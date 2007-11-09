Captain’s Log: ‘Lingasaur’ Season Draws to a Close

Lingcod season draws to a close Nov. 30 in the Southern Rockfish and Lingcod Management Zone south of Point Conception, allowing just enough time to enjoy a delicious meal of fresh lingcod. All you have to do is go catch one. A nautical adventure is probably just what you need. Charter a boat, buy a ticket for a party boat, launch your own boat or hitch a ride with a friend. Get out on the water and try for a big “lingasaur” (my nickname for a keeper-size ling cod).

We have been enjoying great lingcod fishing this season. A healthy stable lingcod population is one reason. Long periods of calm autumn weather allow us to fish fabled foul-weather areas including Santa Rosa Island, San Miguel Island and the 12-mile seamount. These are the hotspots where we catch lings the size of your leg. Here is how to do it … let’s get technical so you are well-prepared.{mosimage}

These prehistoric denizens of the deep show a marked preference for large lively baits rigged on reverse dropper loops (a hook on the end of the line with a weight suspended from a loop two feet up the line). Best baits are small mackerel or large sardines. The biggest anchovy in the bait tank will also suffice to entice a savage strike. When live bait isn’t available at the receiver, try putting some cat food in a mesh bag and hanging it in the water to attract some smelt and other natural baitfish, then jig them up with a bait gangion.

Another highly effective method is a jig and teaser rig or a double dropper loop (a weight at the end of the line and two hooks — each on its own dropper loop evenly spaced about 18 inches above the weight). When using a double dropper loop, I have my charter passengers pin a lively bait on the bottom hook and a 4-inch Berkley Gulp Swimming Minnow bait (red, pumpkinseed and white are some of my favorite colors) on the top hook. It is surprising how often Gulp baits will outperform live baits.

To rig up a jig and teaser combo, tie a compact heavy jig to the end of the line and tie a hook into a dropper loop two feet up the line. Bait the teaser with a Gulp bait or live bait. Pin a couple of strips of squid onto the jig hook. Lower the rig to the bottom and jig it actively. Lingcod are fatally attracted to action, so the livelier the jigging action the better.

Current regulations on lingcod are a two fish limit and a minimum size of 24 inches. Always check the state Department of Fish & Game Web site at www.dfg.ca.gov/marine/fishing_map.asp for regulation changes before you go fishing.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit group providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.