Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

LinkedIn Acquiring Carpinteria-Based lynda.com

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | April 9, 2015 | 8:41 a.m.

Carpinteria-based online learning company lynda.com is being acquired by LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network on the Internet, the companies announced Thursday.

The $1.5 billion deal involves a combination of cash and stock, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2015, according to a statement from Mountain View-based LinkedIn.

The company plans to harness lynda.com’s subscription model and extensive collection of online courses in business, technology and creative skills, taught by industry experts in several languages.

By combining lynda.com’s educational aspect and LinkedIn’s job-centric platform of 300 million members, LinkedIn executives hope to digitally map the global economy.

Lynda.com will remain on its separate platform, at least in the short term, with plans to grow into the networking site, executives said in a webcast.

“The mission of LinkedIn and the mission of lynda.com are highly aligned. Both companies seek to help professionals be better at what they do,” said Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn. “lynda.com’s extensive library of premium video content helps empower people to develop the skills needed to accelerate their careers.

“When integrated with the hundreds of millions of members and millions of jobs on LinkedIn, lynda.com can change the way in which people connect to opportunity.”

Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin founded lynda.com in 1995, becoming profitable just two years later and raking in more than $100 million in revenue annually in recent years.

The company had been busy as of late, building capital, acquiring other web services and growing its video course list to more than 5,000, providing training for more than 4 million people worldwide.

What will become of its more than 400 employees — most of which work at its 12-acre campus headquarters in Carpinteria — and the campus iteslf wasn’t immediately known. 

Most members of the lynda.com team are expected to join LinkedIn, according to LinkedIn.

Representatives from lynda.com, which has historically been a devoted local sponsor of events, did not return requests for comment.

“This is such an exciting moment in the 20-year history of lynda.com, and I couldn't imagine a better pairing than lynda.com and LinkedIn,” Weinman, co-founder and executive chair of the board of lynda.com, said in a statement on the website. “When we were approached by LinkedIn, we instantly recognized that the synergy between the two companies offered a match unlike any other.”

Earlier this year, lynda.com received an investment of $186 million led by TPG, a global private investment firm with offices in San Francisco. The online company has also received regular funding from Accel Partners, Spectrum Equity and Meritech.

In February, lynda.com acquired video2brain GmbH, a European-based online video-training company. Last year, lynda.com picked up Compilr, a software coding and development service that allows people to learn, write, compile and test code from its browser.

Back in April of 2013, when the company laid off 45 employees as part of a restructuring, lynda.com boasted 460 employees working in departments throughout the website’s Calabasas, Ventura and Carpinteria offices, in addition to remote employees.

— Executive Editor Tom Bolton contributed to this story

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 