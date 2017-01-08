LinkedIn Endorses SBCC Career Skills Institute

SBCC Career Skills Institute is being endorsed by LinkedIn for its outstanding efforts to build a better future for the community’s workforce and employers. The Career Skills Institute and LinkedIn share the common goal of helping professionals achieve their highest potential and value in the marketplace.

“At LinkedIn, our mission is to help create economic opportunity on a global scale,” said Ryan Zervakos, relationship manager for higher education at Lynda.com. “We are proud to partner with the Career Skills Institute to help provide that same opportunity to students of SBCC at a local level.”

Most Career Skills Institute courses feature a unique flipped classroom setting, powered by Lynda.com. Santa Barbara-based Lynda.com was acquired by LinkedIn in 2015.

Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems applying concepts learned. The result is an enhanced set of skills with a greater likelihood of job acquisition or career advancement.

Career Skills Institute classes are provided free of charge to participants, and offer an opportunity for employers to provide professional development to their employees.

Career Skills Institute digital badges are a high-visibility program component: participants earn a digital badge upon completion of each certificate program, which may include from two to four courses taken during a single SBCC semester or over multiple semesters. Digital badges can be posted on online profiles such as LinkedIn, websites and resumes, to showcase competitive skills to employers.

“Endorsement from LinkedIn will help us tremendously to raise awareness of our programs among employers, employees and job-seekers here in the Santa Barbara community,” said Shelly Dixon, director of the SBCC Career Skills Institute.

“We are grateful for the powerful resources we are able to offer in cooperation with Lynda.com, and we are excited to see the impact of Career Skills Institute digital badges as our participants begin to deploy them on their LinkedIn profiles,” she said.

During its inaugural 2015-2016 academic year, SBCC Career Skills Institute served more than 1,800 participants and 20 local employers.

Registration is now open for Spring Semester classes, which start Jan. 17. Register for classes and workshops online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or in person at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road. For more information, call 683-8282.

— Ryan Mandell/Juliana Minsky for SBCC.