LinkedIn Staff Lend a Hand at Santa Barbara Humane Society

A group of LinkedIn employees joined the Santa Barbara Humane Society for an afternoon of volunteering. The group was hard at work repainting worn benches and later spent time with the adoptable dogs.

“We’re thrilled to have LinkedIn volunteer their time at the Santa Barbara Humane Society in their efforts to give back to our community,” said Rebecca Tivang, Santa Barbara Humane Society public relations and events coordinator.

“Beautifying our property creates a better experience for potential adopters, clinic visitors and our daily and weekly volunteers, which in turn helps to create a safe and happy environment for our shelter pets and our visiting pets.”

The volunteers are employees at LinkedIn’s Santa Barbara area offices, located in Carpinteria, Calif. The company recently acquired Santa Barbara-based Lynda.com.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.