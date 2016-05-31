Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

LinkedIn Staff Lend a Hand at Santa Barbara Humane Society

Volunteers stand behind their handy work: a repainted bench at the Santa Barbara Humane Society. Marivel Ramirez, Jane Dow, Beth Pifer, Dwight Lee, Naomi Rabe (holding Blackie, who is available for adoption), Rose Meza, Chloe Talley, Faith Harper and Kyle Nickel are employees at LinkedIn.
Volunteers stand behind their handy work: a repainted bench at the Santa Barbara Humane Society. Marivel Ramirez, Jane Dow, Beth Pifer, Dwight Lee, Naomi Rabe (holding Blackie, who is available for adoption), Rose Meza, Chloe Talley, Faith Harper and Kyle Nickel are employees at LinkedIn. (Santa Barbara Humane Society photo)
By Amy Bernstein for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | May 31, 2016 | 10:05 a.m.

A group of LinkedIn employees joined the Santa Barbara Humane Society for an afternoon of volunteering. The group was hard at work repainting worn benches and later spent time with the adoptable dogs.

“We’re thrilled to have LinkedIn volunteer their time at the Santa Barbara Humane Society in their efforts to give back to our community,” said Rebecca Tivang, Santa Barbara Humane Society public relations and events coordinator.

“Beautifying our property creates a better experience for potential adopters, clinic visitors and our daily and weekly volunteers, which in turn helps to create a safe and happy environment for our shelter pets and our visiting pets.”

The volunteers are employees at LinkedIn’s Santa Barbara area offices, located in Carpinteria, Calif. The company recently acquired Santa Barbara-based Lynda.com.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 