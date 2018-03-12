Linnea E. Pascoe, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1943-2018

Posted on March 12, 2018 | 7:06 p.m.

Source: Kitty Ryan

It is with great sadness we report the passing of Linn Pascoe. Linn was born on Feb. 9, 1943, to H. V. “Jack” Allen and Mary Allen. She grew up loving horses, dogs and her independence.

Linn passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2018, in Bakersfield, where she had made her home in the last few years.

Linn moved to Kernville in the 70s, and ran the Rivernook Campground with her husband Don for many years. She moved to Santa Barbara in order to provide a better education for their daughter Amanda.

She loved Santa Barbara, and always dreamed of coming back after she left to move to Bakersfield.

Linn leaves behind her daughter Amanda of Kernville, and her many heartbroken cousins, especially Dan Hammett (Palmdale) and Kitty Ryan (Santa Barbara). She leaves friends in every place she lived.

Linn was generous to a fault, taking in strays wherever she was — both dogs and people.

A memorial service will be held in Bakersfield at a future date, and a private service will be held for family.

If you wish to honor and remember Linn, please adopt a dog or donate to D.A.W.G. or the Humane Society, or any dog rescue organization. If you would like the details when they are set for the Bakersfield service, please e-mail Kitty ([email protected]).

— Kitty Ryan