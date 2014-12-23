Linzy Prudden, Erin Stone of Santa Barbara Graduate from Tufts University

More than 3,000 students graduated from Tufts University on May 18 during a university-wide commencement ceremony with public policy expert Anne Marie Slaughter as the speaker, the university announced in a news release sent Tuesday.

The graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering included:

» Linzy Prudden of Santa Barbara with a bachelor of arts, summa cum laude

» Erin Stone of Santa Barbara with a bachelor of arts

Tufts University, located on three Massachusetts campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions.

A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university's schools is widely encouraged.

— Robin Smyton represents Tufts University.