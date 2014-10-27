Jeepers, Creepers! Lions Club Is Collecting Old Peepers and Cell Phones

Sight Night volunteers with the Lions Sight and Hearing Center may trick-or-treat at your house this Halloween asking for used eyeglasses and used cell phones — instead of candy.
Whether big or small, fashionably in or out, Lions Club members and helpers will collect glasses to be recycled and sent to developing countries where many people can’t afford them.
If no one comes to your house, have no fear. Used eyeglasses and cell phones can be dropped off year-round at the Goleta, Montecito or downtown libraries. Or, call the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Cottage Hospital Eye Center at 805.569.8264 for a location near you.
— Jean Mangus represents the Lions Sight and Hearing Center.