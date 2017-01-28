Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

For Boys & Girls Club, Money Grows on Trees

Lions Club donates $23,500 for arts and crafts room

Boys & Girls Club participants show off their big check from the Carpinteria Lions Club. (Carpinteria Lions Club)
By Mike Dawson for Carpinteria Lions Club | January 28, 2017 | 7:44 p.m.

The Carpinteria Lions Club has donated a check for $23,500 from its annual Festival of Trees (held Nov. 25 through Dec. 11) to the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club for the club's arts and crafts room.

The presentation of the check to Debra Herrick, Boys & Girls Club director, was made during the Lions Club's appreciation dinner, held Jan. 26, for the 25 tree sponsors. There were 120 people attending, a capacity crowd.

Started seven years ago, the Tree Festival featured 13 beautifully decorated trees in its first year and raised $14,000 for the Culinary Arts program at Carpinteria High Hchool. All the Christmas trees are donated by the Carpinteria Lions Club and were decorated by 25 sponsors this year.

— Mike Dawson for Carpinteria Lions Club.

 

