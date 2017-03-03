Lions Clubs Collect 12,000 Pairs of Used Eyeglasses

As part of an ongoing program, the Lions Sight & Hearing Center's six-person board of directors collects and counts the used eyeglasses they collect annually.

In the 2016 drive, 12,000 pairs of used eyeglasses were collected, up again from the previous year, said Bob Mangus, board president.

The used eyeglasses are given out in developing countries, all at no charge. Volunteer doctors and Lions volunteers travel and take glasses with them, first performing free eye exams.

The Lions Sight & Hearing Center, located at Cottage Hospital Eye Center, has representatives from the Santa Barbara Host, Carpinteria and Goleta clubs, who have been collecting used eyeglasses for the last 15 years. It is one of their major annual goals.

There are collection boxes throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, where glasses are collected year-round. A list of locations is available from the Lions Sight and Hearing Center office, by calling 569-8264, said John Pace, recycling chairman.

The three local Lions Clubs are a part of District 4a3, which encompasses a large area and has clubs in some of the following cities:

Paso Robles, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard, Pismo, Santa Maria, Camarillo, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Templeton, SLO, Simi Valley Moorpark, Arroyo Grande and Santa Paula/Fillmore. Many of these Lions Clubs are collecting used eyeglasses in their areas as well.

— Jean Mangus for Lions Sight & Hearing Center.