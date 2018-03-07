Lions Clubs Offer One-time Grant for Disaster Victims

The Ventura and Santa Barbara County Lions Clubs have announced a one-time offer of grant money for survivors of the Thomas Fire and debris flow/flood.

The grant is designed for those who need a one-time grant for assistance with rent, clothing and vehicle or food expenses, for example.

Those who are interested should email [email protected] for a one-page grant request form.

All grant request forms must be received by April 1, and all funds must be distributed by April 30.

Donations are funded by Camarillo/Somis PV Lions Club, Ventura Downtown Lions, Orcutt Lions Club, Camarillo High School Leos Lions Club, Santa Paula Lions Club, El Cajon Lions Club, Pismo Beach Lions Club, Nipomo Lions Club.

Lincoln Lions Club, Saratoga Lions Club, Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions Club, Templeton Lions Club, Lions of Multiple District C6 (Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties), Carpinteria Lions Club and Goleta Lions Club.

— Mike Dawson for Lions Club.