Lions Sight and Hearing Center Awards Robert Kolarczyk Memorial Award

Dr. Robert Kolarczyk (right) receives the Lions Sight and Hearing Center Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from Michael Paveloff, local ophthalmologist, at the 12th Annual Award Recognition Luncheon. Kolarczyk received both an engraved Lions Clubs lion as well as an inscribed plaque that hangs in Cottage Hospital’s MacDougall Eye Center. (Lions Sight and Hearing Center photo)
By Jean Mangus for the Lions Sight and Hearing Center | August 23, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Robert Kolarczyk, MD, is the recipient of the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from the Lions Sight and Hearing Center.

This honor is given for outstanding service and dedication to the Lions Sight and Hearing Center of Santa Barbara in volunteering as an ophthalmologist​ for the program to see student referrals from Santa Barbara and Goleta School District nurses.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Center offers free vision, hearing and glaucoma screenings for adults and children in schools and recycles used eyeglasses.  

The center is made up of representatives of local Lions Clubs, including Bob Mangus, president; Randy Graham, vice president; Geoff Banks, treasurer; Dave Sever, secretary; and Jean Mangus, executive director.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Center was founded in 1963. The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Lions Club member Jim Stanley, who served as the president of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

The 12th Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, where Kolarczyk was honored, took place at Mulligan Cafe at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Jean Mangus is the executive director of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center.

 
