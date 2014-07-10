Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Lions Sight and Hearing Center Welcomes New Board Members John Fowler, Silas Jackson Jr.

By Jean Mangus for the Lions Sight and Hearing Center | July 10, 2014 | 12:40 p.m.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Center introduces new board members John Fowler and Silas Jackson Jr.

Fowler represents the Goleta Lions Club. He performs sight and hearing screenings, as part of the Screening Committee, and as a board member gives input into the running of the board’s activities.

He is a native Californian and served in the U.S. Army.

He spent 34 years at UCSB and retired as senior superintendent of operations for Housing and Residential Services in 2011.

Jackson has been a member of the Goleta Lions for past two years.

While he enjoys work on the board, his favorite activity is working with the various schools and helping to test the sight and hearing of the children, who would otherwise not be provided this service.

Jackson, a Santa Barbara native, retired from the United Parcel Service after a 30-year career in 2002. While with UPS, he was involved, among other things, with the development of the Dallas, Texas, DFW Air Cargo facility and the start of UPS’ worldwide expansion.

— Jean Mangus is executive director of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center.

