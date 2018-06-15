Lions Sight, Hearing Center Honors John Pace

John Pace is the 2018 recipient of the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Cottage Hospital.

This honor is given for outstanding service and dedication to the Lions Sight and Hearing Center of Santa Barbara and exemplifies the Lions’ campaign for sight.

Pace has been a member of the Goleta Lions Club for 13 years.

He has been coordinating the annual Halloween eyeglass collection drive, collecting tens of thousands of used eyeglasses for those less fortunate overseas.

Pace also has been overseeing the Lions Sight & Hearing program, in which volunteers screen thousands of local students for vision and hearing.

The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Jim Stanley who served as the president of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

— Jean Mangus for Lions Sight and Hearing Center.