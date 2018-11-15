Liquid I.V. Partners With Direct Relief; Donates 300,000 Life-Saving Hydration Packets

Liquid I.V. last week delivered 302,400 servings of Hydration Multiplier packets to Direct Relief, a world aid organization based in Santa Barbara and active in all 50 states, and more than 80 countries.

Together with the LIV Community, for every purchase on Liquid-IV.com and Amazon, the company donates a serving of Hydration Multiplier to someone in need, bringing the total donation to 500,000 servings since the company’s inception.

Direct Relief is already disseminating Hydration Multiplier packets to requesting partners, as ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) hydration support is one of the most in-demand products for impoverished regions.

The official partnership will introduce Liquid I.V. to Direct Relief’s network of charities, hospitals, and disaster response teams across the globe.

Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier is powered by its breakthrough science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), a specific ratio of sodium, glucose, and potassium to deliver water and other key nutrients directly to the bloodstream, hydrating you faster and more efficiently than water alone.

For U.S.-based retail consumers, Liquid I.V. is applied to optimize fitness, travel and overall wellness. For those served by Direct Relief in impoverished regions and on-the-ground partners, Liquid I.V. is helping to save lives.

Hydration Multiplier is served in transportable powder packets making it easier to deliver to remote emergency zones, and easily inserted into Direct Reliefs Emergency Health Kits.

“ORS products are among our top five most requested disaster and relief items,” said Andrew MacCalla, Direct Relief’s director of international programs and emergency response.

“In disaster areas and those hit by extreme poverty, famine and limited access to water, hydration is a matter of life and death,” MacCalla said.

“When we can triple the hydration value of one bottle of water with a serving of Liquid I.V., we are going to be able to help hundreds of thousands of people around the world in a very impactful way.”

As part of pilot program last spring, Liquid I.V. donated 8,000 Hydration Multiplier servings to Direct Relief. The product was quickly allocated to Direct Relief partners in Armenia, Vanuatu, Nicaragua, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

Along with requests for more product came powerful stories, like this one regarding a 9-year-old Syrian refugee named Mano.

“Due to food contamination and a hot summer, Mano suffered from gastroenteritis with diarrhea, vomiting and fever,” said Dr. Krikor Darakjian, deputy director for Medical Affairs of AGBU-Claudia Nazarian Medical Center in Yerevan/Armenia.

“Rather than an invasive I.V. treatment, we started with Liquid I.V.’s Hydration Multiplier and the recovery was incredible. After only six to seven days, Mano’s hydration levels were restored,” Dr. Darakjian said.

Liquid I.V.’s 300,000-plus Hydration Multiplier serving donation is a sign of more to come as it names Direct Relief as its official nonprofit partner.

“All of this is made possible by our incredible LIV Community. Together, we are changing the world to help people live better lives everywhere. We are so grateful for the heroes at Direct Relief who are dedicating their lives to help others” said Brandin Cohen, Liquid I.V. co-founder/CEO.

In addition to using powerful science, Liquid I.V. is committed to manufacturing with clean and simple ingredients. Hydration Multiplier contains 11 essential vitamins and minerals and three-times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks, without artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors or preservatives.

“Although we work in emergency circumstances, we will not sacrifice on the quality of product we are providing to those in need,” said MacCalla. “Our evaluation metric asks, ‘Is this tested, proven and something I would give my child?’

“That’s why we are thrilled about this partnership with Liquid I.V. They maintain the highest standard for the quality of their product ... as they do toward their mission of giving back.”

With every order, Liquid I.V. donates a serving to someone in need around the world. Learn more at www.liquid-iv.com.

— Erinn Lynch for Liquid I.V.