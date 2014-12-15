Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Bar’s Liquor License Briefly Suspended

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 15, 2014 | 5:51 p.m.

The liquor license of Bo Henry’s Cocktail Lounge on Santa Barbara’s Westside has been suspended for five days after a minor was allegedly allowed inside the bar.

A sign noticing the public of the suspension alleges Bo Henry’s at 1431 San Andres St. violated the state’s Alcohol Beverage Act, forcing the establishment to stop selling alcohol last week.

The license will be reinstated Tuesday.

Bo Henry’s, which opened in March 2013, permitted a person under the age of 21 years old to enter and remain in the licensed premises on Aug. 2, according to Leslie Pond with the Ventura office of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The violation of Code 25665 carries a typical five-day suspension and/or fining the license owner up to $200.

Because bar owner Robert Henry Eringer was not present at the time of the violation, the ABC did not cite him, Pond said, although the state agency did hand down the administrative action.

Eringer told Noozhawk in an email that he chose the suspension over a fine.

"We have a very strict policy about serving anyone under 21 years old," Eringer said. "Nonetheless, a male aged 20 apparently got through our system last August, and we were offered the opportunity by ABC to pay a fine or be suspended for five days. 

"I chose the latter, for this reason: Our staff (even though they are generally very good at deflecting the under-agers who try to weasel their way into our bar) by losing shifts will learn a lesson about the importance of strictly enforcing the law.

"Our regular customers, by losing their 'second home' for five nights, will hopefully learn a lesson about trying to sneak in an underage cousin or friend. And, sadly, the state loses, too, as it will lose out on sales tax for five days."

Eringer took over the former Palmieris Cocktail Lounge, and Bo Henry's — billed as a neighborhood saloon — did not have a history of ABC disciplinary violations.

The location’s past bar iterations under the names San Andres Fault and the most recent Palmieris Cocktail Lounge also didn't have any other ABC violations on record. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

