Lisa Amador: Being Single This Valentine’s Weekend Just Got Really Fun

By Lisa Amador | February 12, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Valentine’s Day is a day that brings about mixed feelings.

For me. I choose to focus on love, whether for a friend, family member, significant other or (most important) oneself. It’s a special day to show appreciation for others and bring love into your life. It’s a day to be celebrated and enjoyed.

If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, here are some of my top recommendations on how to enjoy this holiday:

» Come to my “Meet your Match” party where you just might find your Valentine! More couples are created at my Valentine’s parties than any other. It’s arranged for you to easily meet everyone and really connect through a fun and flirty game designed just for you.

Don’t worry about showing up alone; you may not leave alone ;). This Saturday, Feb. 13 at Globe Restaurant & Lounge, 18 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

» Sunday calls for sunny skies and warm weather, perfect for a day at the beach. Invite your single friends and let them know that in order for them to attend, they need to bring a friend of the opposite sex and a Valentine’s gift under $20 for a gift exchange. You can never go wrong with chocolate from Chocolate Maya or Chocolat du Cali Bressan, two of my favorites!

Put a spin on the way each person gets his or her gift by playing “Spin the Bottle.” Whoever has the bottle pointing at them after the bottle’s been spun gets to choose a gift. If they already have a gift, they can either choose who gets the gift or get a kiss from someone instead.

Be creative and make up your own rules. It’s all good fun and you may just find your days of being single are numbered.

» Enjoy a day at the spa. Nothing says, “I love myself” more than a day of getting pampered.

Santa Barbara Spa del Mar and Evolutions Medical & Day Spa are offering Valentine’s specials like “Chocolate Paradise” and “Chocolate Dream.” Both sound heavenly to me.

» Last but not least, spread the love by sending a special message to those who mean the most to you.  Tell them you appreciate them and let them know how they improve your life. It’s the little things that matter most and your message just might be the Valentine they need.

I appreciate you and wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day!

Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

