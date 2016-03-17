Lisa Amador: With Spring In the Air, Now’s a Perfect Time to Start Fresh with a New Dating Season

Relationships

Spring is here and while it may be subtle in Santa Barbara, it’s all around us.

Trees are blossoming and jasmine is filling the night air with an intoxicating fragrance. It just feels fresh and filled with endless chances for new beginnings.

If you’re finding yourself in a dating rut or unable to get over an ex, now is the perfect opportunity to embrace this new season by clearing out the old and getting ready for the new.

I recently returned from a Matchmaking conference and learned the simple act of rearranging your furniture after a breakup will greatly increase the rate of how fast you get over your ex.

Think about it: if every evening you both enjoyed sitting on your couch watching your favorite TV show, it’s very likely now when you see your couch it will remind you of those evenings you both enjoyed watching your favorite TV show in that very place.

The simple act of moving your couch (or even better, replacing it altogether) will give you a whole new perspective, which just may be the shift you need to change your mindset.

Like the onset of spring in Santa Barbara, it’s subtle but it is a shift.

You can even take it one step further and add new pillows or repaint the walls, giving the room an entirely fresh new look. For very little money you’ve created a whole new space that’s ready for endless possibilities and new beginnings.

You can do the same with your wardrobe. Get rid of those outfits that remind you of times you wore them with your ex. Have fun shopping for new outfits that will make you feel great and excited to get out and wear them.

If your wardrobe is a bit “tired” or dated, this is the perfect time to freshen up your style. By already having a few new date outfits, you’ll be less likely to get stressed over what to wear and you’ll be more apt to accept or offer a date.

Make sure to have one outfit for a “beachy type” date, one for a casual drink or dinner date, and one for a dressier dinner or cocktail type date.

Woo hoo, you’ve just eliminated massive stress in your life. You’ll be out dating in no time.

Of course, you do have to make yourself available for those opportunities. Don’t just sit home in your newly arranged living room, hoping the man or woman of your dreams is going to ring your doorbell. Get out and make those opportunities a reality.

If you need help on your journey, please do reach out to me. I want to see YOU be the next thing blossoming in Santa Barbara.

— Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.