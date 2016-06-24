Lisa Amador: Summertime and the Dating’s Easy

Relationships

Summertime is one of the best times to date. The South Coast is alive with dating possibilities ranging from hiking, biking, dancing, dining, sailing or just walking on the beach. How romantic!

Santa Barbara has many regular summer events that are both fun and great for taking a date.

Check out some of the boats in the harbor that offer July 4 cruises or just find a spot in the marina to watch the fireworks.

Whether it be the upcoming French Festival at woodsy Oak Park July 16-17 or Old Spanish Days Fiesta at a variety of venues from Aug. 3-7, the time is right to make that date.

The Botanic Gardens and Santa Barbara Zoo are popular summer dating spots most of the year, but summertime brings out even more romance.

My special tip: grab a picnic from Isabella Gourmet to give your date the right amount of that something special.

If you’re the more challenging outdoorsy type, how about some paddle boarding around the Santa Barbara Harbor or even along Miramar Beach or Santa Claus Lane in Carp?

Does a guided kayaking tour around the Channel Islands sound good to you? A private tour for two can be arranged through Channel Island Outfitters located in Ventura. Tell them Lisa sent you.

For a more serene date, why not take an early evening walk along Shoreline Park on the Mesa or along the water break on the edge of the harbor?

Santa Barbara has many fine beaches, but here’s another tip: Wear old shoes or flip-flops because our shores still may have some tar balls on them. You don’t want your date to ruin a good pair of sandals.

If you go barefoot, baby oil easily removes tar — and it’s is good for a foot massage, too!

If the beach doesn’t beckon you but you want to enjoy the sun in a breezy place, try the East Beach Grill for breakfast or lunch.

The ocean view is one of the best around, especially from Stearns Wharf, another great dating spot. The wharf is home to several restaurants, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, some shops, an ice cream parlor and a couple of wine tasting rooms.

Oh yes, then there’s wine tasting. The Funk Zone, just a stone’s throw from the wharf, is home now to about two dozen wine tasting rooms, as well as a couple of beer tasting spots.

Most of the wine tasting rooms are within walking distance. After quaffing a few tastes, you and your date have a dozen nearby restaurants from which to choose for lunch or dinner.

These are just a few ways to have a fun dating summer. Enjoy it.

— Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.