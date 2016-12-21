Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Amador: Time to Enjoy the Holidays with a Date

By Lisa Amador | December 21, 2016 | 10:25 a.m.

The most festive season of the year is here.  

It's time to wear bright colors and celebrate the coming New Year. It's not a time to stay home and think about the past. It's a time to enjoy the holidays and be around positive people. Surround yourself with friends and family who appreciate you, but also make the effort to meet some new people. 

Many holiday events are on tap during the coming weeks. Take a friend, go solo or be brave and ask that one person you've wanted to go out with.

Don't wait. The season will be gone much too soon.  

Want some holiday dating suggestions? How about these?  

You’re sure to enjoy John Lyle, a local guitarist, vocalist, pianist, composer and song writer, who will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Carr Winery, 414 Salsipuedes St.   

Ready for New Year's Eve? Many festive events are planned. Here's just a couple:  

The Canary Hotel, corner of Chapala Street and Carrillo Boulevard, is having a New Year's Eve masquerade ball on the roof or “perch” starting at 8 p.m. with DJ Darla Bea.

How mysterious and it's a clever way to meet your masked man or maiden.

And the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St., is having a "Brew Year's Eve" party starting at 8 p.m. Cheers! 

With all these holiday options, you just may be on your way to change your Facebook status from "single" to "in a relationship."  So, go out, be safe and enjoy the holidays. 

Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

