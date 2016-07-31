Lisa Amador: Tips to Have a Fun and Flirty Fiesta

Relationships

Santa Barbara’s 2016 Old Spanish Days officially starts Aug. 3, and here’s a great dating tip: Take your date to the annual free pre-Fiesta party!

With food, drinks and music from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Rabobank parking lot in downtown Santa Barbara, the opening party is a great way to start Fiesta.

Don’t have a date? No worries. There will be plenty of professional people attending, and many are single. Or look for me, I’ll help make an introduction or two.

Like flamenco dancing? Starting Aug. 3, colorful flamenco dance performances and live music will be featured in Paseo Nuevo’s center court for free all week.

It’s a sure way to get the blood flowing and create a magnetic energy between you and your date.

How about a tour of Santa Barbara’s most-photographed landmark? Can you say photo op? Docent-led tours of the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse will be offered for a small fee every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout Fiesta.

Free tours will be offered at the Santa Barbara Mission from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

How about something to eat? From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. throughout Fiesta, Mercado de la Guerra will feature Mexican food, live entertainment and souvenirs for sale in De la Guerra Plaza, and you and your date can cool off with a drink at the Casa Catina at the nearby Casa De la Guerra. Proceeds from the food booth sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Another popular Fiesta food and entertainment spot is El Mercado Del Norte, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at MacKenzie Park on State and Las Positas streets.

For more dancing and music, take your date to the Courthouse Sunken Garden for Las Noches de Ronda, or “Nights of Gaiety.” The free event is in such a romantic setting and features more flamenco and Mexican folklórico dancing, starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

Fiesta’s wildest party will be at the Santa Barbara Zoo starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 4. Wines and tequilas are featured, and you can take a couple’s stroll through the lush gardens while enjoying a romantic sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

Come hungry because food from Central Coast’s best restaurants is included in the price of the ticket. You and your date can then dance the night away to the sounds of DJ Hecktik.

At noon Aug. 5, El Desfile Histórico, Fiesta’s historic parade, will start moving up State Street. It’s a perfect opportunity to meet new people and ask them what they enjoy most about Fiesta.

It’s also the time to get flirty. Flash your magnificent smile and say, “you’re the thing I’ve enjoyed most about Fiesta so far!” I dare you.

These are just some Fiesta ideas that will be fun for you and your date (or future date).

If you need a little help getting your flirt on, remember to contact me. I’d love to help you!

— Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.