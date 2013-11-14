Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Brabo Named New Executive Director of Family Service Agency

By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | November 14, 2013 | 4:09 p.m.

After an extensive selection process, the Family Service Agency is pleased to announce that Lisa Brabo, Ph.D., has taken the helm as the agency’s new executive director.

Lisa Brabo
Lisa Brabo

“I am honored to have joined such a compelling community agency as executive director,” Brabo said. “The life-changing services provided by FSA throughout Santa Barbara County are vital to the well-being of families, not only in meeting their current needs, but also in supporting a positive path for the future.”

Having more than 20 years of experience with philanthropy and nonprofit organizations, Brabo holds a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of Massachusetts, along with a master of arts degree in public administration.

Her most recent position was as executive director for the YWCA San Gabriel Valley, where she oversaw a budget of $6 million and staff of 125. She has also worked with First 5 and Beyond Shelter in Los Angeles and has served on numerous nonprofit boards serving the needs of low-income families, the homeless, seniors, domestic violence victims and others.

“On behalf of the entire board and staff of Family Service Agency, we are thrilled to welcome Lisa Brabo to the team as our new executive director,” said Stephanie Wilson, co-president of the FSA board. “We believe her unique skills and expertise are the perfect match for our agency, and are very much looking forward to working with her and seeing the impact she will have on the children and families we serve.”

For more than 113 years, the Family Service Agency has delivered essential services to the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors. Its mission is to strengthen and advocate for families and individuals of all ages and diversities, helping to create and preserve a healthy community.

Its focus is on prevention, providing information, advocacy, counseling and case management so clients can access basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical and mental health care.

FSA programs include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth & Family Services, Senior Services and Family Support & Information Services.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is a development and marketing associate for the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 