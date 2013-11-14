Lisa Brabo Named New Executive Director of Family Service Agency

After an extensive selection process, the Family Service Agency is pleased to announce that Lisa Brabo, Ph.D., has taken the helm as the agency’s new executive director.

“I am honored to have joined such a compelling community agency as executive director,” Brabo said. “The life-changing services provided by FSA throughout Santa Barbara County are vital to the well-being of families, not only in meeting their current needs, but also in supporting a positive path for the future.”

Having more than 20 years of experience with philanthropy and nonprofit organizations, Brabo holds a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of Massachusetts, along with a master of arts degree in public administration.

Her most recent position was as executive director for the YWCA San Gabriel Valley, where she oversaw a budget of $6 million and staff of 125. She has also worked with First 5 and Beyond Shelter in Los Angeles and has served on numerous nonprofit boards serving the needs of low-income families, the homeless, seniors, domestic violence victims and others.

“On behalf of the entire board and staff of Family Service Agency, we are thrilled to welcome Lisa Brabo to the team as our new executive director,” said Stephanie Wilson, co-president of the FSA board. “We believe her unique skills and expertise are the perfect match for our agency, and are very much looking forward to working with her and seeing the impact she will have on the children and families we serve.”

For more than 113 years, the Family Service Agency has delivered essential services to the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors. Its mission is to strengthen and advocate for families and individuals of all ages and diversities, helping to create and preserve a healthy community.

Its focus is on prevention, providing information, advocacy, counseling and case management so clients can access basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical and mental health care.

FSA programs include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth & Family Services, Senior Services and Family Support & Information Services.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is a development and marketing associate for the Family Service Agency.