Lisa Amador: Countdown to New Year’s — Find That Special Someone Before the Ball Drops

The New Year is right around the corner, and yes, there still is time to meet someone special before year’s end. Really, you can do it!

Stop making excuses. It’s time to get focused, design a plan of action for yourself and get going on it now.

Not next year but N-O-W!

Think about how awesome it will be to kiss your new sweetheart when the ball drops at midnight. Visualize it in your mind, the two of you together, chilling the champagne in anticipation of the first toast you’ll make as a couple in the New Year.

The music playing softly in the background as the countdown begins 10-9-8… you’ll put your arms around her, 7-6-5… she’ll look up at you with a smile 4-3-2… you’ll pull her close, 1! You’ll say “Happy New Year, beautiful” and then give her a sweet kiss to start your year off right.

OK, so now that you’ve got your motivation, here are two “Get Out” tips to find that special someone.

1. Get the Word Out

Tell your friends, family and colleagues you are serious about finding your significant other and ask if they know anyone they feel might be a good match.

Help them out by describing your 3-3-3 outline.

» 3 important things you’re looking for

» 3 things that just don’t work for you

» 3 reasons why someone would want to be in a relationship with you

First, get really clear on what your 3-3-3’s are, because if you don’t even know, how can anybody suggest someone good for you?

Don’t forget to follow up with your friends often. We’re all really busy, and while you’re friends would love to see you happy, they may need a reminder every so often to reinforce how important this is to you.

Of course, if they tell you they don’t know anyone, be considerate and stop asking, you don’t want to loose a friend over it!

2. Get Yourself Out

If you haven't put yourself out there in a while, this is the perfect time to attend all those holiday parties going on this month. And if you already get out, go someplace new.

Almost every business, club, organization, charity, school, restaurant, club, tasting room, bar, gym, church and temple is hosting some type of party or get together in the coming month.

There are numerous sources that list all upcoming events, such as newspapers, Meetup.com and Facebook to name a few. Or, you can ask me — I’ll design your own personal calendar.

Don’t forget to dress sharply and introduce yourself to someone who catches your eye. Start the conversation by saying hello and ask what they love most about the holiday season.

If you can pull it off, ask which Santa’s list they’ll be on, naughty or Nice?

The clock is ticking; I know you can do this!

Just remember that New Year’s kiss with someone special. It will make all the effort worthwhile.

— Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.