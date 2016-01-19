Lisa Amador: It’s Raining Men (and Women) — Rainy Day Ideas

Relationships

Do you hear it? That’s opportunity pouring down out there. It’s time to put on your raincoat, rain boots and hat, and go venture outside and play! If you’re single, you might just discover someone as daring as you.

I can see it now: You’re walking along the beach when you notice someone hopping over puddles. The last misjudged leap lands her smack in the middle, creating a big splash. Her unexpected roaring laughter magnetically draws you to her.

You approach and say, “I thought I was the only crazy one who enjoys this weather.” You playfully jump in the puddle, and before you know it you’re both running and jumping in every puddle, feeling alive and like kids.

It just so happens that she, too, is single and you’re off to the start of a beautiful romance. OK, so maybe I’ve been watching too many movies lately, which after all is another great thing to do on a rainy day.

While I’m not a huge fan of movie dates as a first date, if you’re both big movie buffs, it’s not a bad idea. Afterward, you can grab a bite to eat and talk about the movie, which can tell you a lot about your date’s character and personality.

But what else is there to do when it’s raining? Most Santa Barbarans aren’t used to all this wet stuff, and instead of going out we opt to stay in where it’s warm and cozy.

But there is plenty to do so the rain can’t be an excuse not to go on that date!

Here are some of my favorite rainy day date ideas:

» Say cheers. There are more than three dozen wine and beer tasting rooms and breweries in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Six premium tasting rooms are under one roof in the beautiful, historic El Paseo. So, once you’re there you won’t get wet going to another. Each is unique and conducive to getting cozy with each other.

» Go bowling. Three nights a week, Zodo’s — Bowling & Beyond offers Glow Night, complete with glow-in-the-dark shoes, bowling balls, music videos, DJs, fog and haze. You’re all set, so don’t strike out!

» See an art exhibit. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Santa Barbara Maritime Museum help you discover the magic of art, culture, nature and science together.

» Play a game of pool. Show off your talent or play naive and have him gracefully take charge. Either way, it will be fun.

» Cultivate your culture. Get educated, entertained or inspired with a UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures date, or share a magical night at the Santa Barbara Symphony.

» Paint something. The Painted Cabernet will supply you with everything you need — even the wine. It’s just like being a kid again, only better.

» Try a new restaurant. Nectar Eatery & Lounge is one of the newest and offers delicious food and drinks. Be sure to ask for the table by the fireplace or a private booth. Ooh la la.

» Activate your funny bone. If food is the key to a man’s heart, then laughter is the way to the soul. The Santa Barbara Comedy Hideaway can create that bond you desire.

» Skate rings around her. We finally got an ice-skating rink! Before you know it you’ll be holding hands. That’s sweet.

» Talk to the animals. Break out the raincoats and umbrellas for this one and visit the Santa Barbara Zoo. The animals love to come out in the rain, and so will you.

I’d love to hear which rainy day-date idea is your favorite and if you liked these date ideas. I have 101 more ideas for Amazing First Dates in Santa Barbara on my website at www.sbmatchmaking.com.

— Lisa Amador is a certified matchmaker, coach, relationship expert, speaker, best-selling co-author and founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale boutique matchmaking company for successful, commitment-minded singles. Contact her at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.