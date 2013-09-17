Comedy’s ‘Queen of Mean’ Lisa Lampanelli Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

Lisa Lampanelli, who’s known as comedy’s lovable “Queen of Mean,” will push the limits during her jaw-dropping stand-up act at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Known for saying things that most people are afraid to think, Lampanelli's raunchy, gut-busting performances are wildly popular at theaters across the United States and Canada. This equal opportunity offender is a regular on late-night television and a frequent guest and guest host on Howard Stern's SiriusXM satellite radio shows.

Lampanelli’s latest one-hour special, Tough Love, premiered on Comedy Central and is now available on CD/DVD. Cementing her rise, the comedian recently joined 17 other celebrities on the latest season of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice. The fifth installment of the show, with the largest-ever lineup of famous faces competing for charities of their choice, was a ratings bonanza for NBC. As a final four contestant, Lampanelli raised more than $100,000 for the Gay Men’s Health Crisis.

She joined the ranks of comedy greats with her 2009 HBO comedy special, Long Live the Queen, and that same year, released her first autobiography, Chocolate, Please: My Adventures in Food, Fat and Freaks. Her first Greatest Hits album was released earlier this year.

Lampanelli’s rise to the top of the comedy food chain began in 2002 when she was the only female comedian invited to skewer Chevy Chase on the New York Friars’ Club Roast. She soon became known as the “Queen of the Roast,” going on to skewer such names as Pamela Anderson, Jeff Foxworthy, William Shatner, Flava Flav, David Hasselhoff and, most recently, Donald Trump. Because of her success as a roaster, in 2009 Lampanelli was asked to be Roastmaster for the highly rated Comedy Central roast of friend and fellow comic Larry the Cable Guy.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this comedic cross between Don Rickles, Archie Bunker and a vial of estrogen hit the stage in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.