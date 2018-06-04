Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:00 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Macker Elected President of SBCC Board of Trustees

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | January 7, 2014 | 8:20 a.m.

Lisa Macker
Lisa Macker

At its annual organizational meeting in December, the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees elected Lisa Macker as president of the board for the 2014 calendar year. Marsha Croninger was named board vice president.

Both were elected to the SBCC board in November 2010.

Macker previously served two terms as board vice president. She currently holds the position of controller at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

In addition, she and her husband are owners of Dodson Land Surveying Inc., a local land surveying business. Macker’s professional experience includes more than 27 years in nonprofit management at local nonprofits, including the Alpha Resource Center, Fielding Graduate University and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. She was board treasurer at Fielding for several years.

In the community, Macker has served as a board member for the Alpha Resource Center since 2004, holding the position of treasurer for eight years.

She attended Santa Barbara City College and earned a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara. She received her Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in 1985.

Macker and her husband, Dennis Dodson, are the parents of three children.

Other members of the SBCC board are Marty Blum, Veronica Gallardo, Dr. Peter Haslund, Dr. Marianne Kugler and Craig Nielsen. Cristian Alvarez serves as student trustee.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 