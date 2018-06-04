Lisa Macker Elected President of SBCC Board of Trustees

At its annual organizational meeting in December, the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees elected Lisa Macker as president of the board for the 2014 calendar year. Marsha Croninger was named board vice president.

Both were elected to the SBCC board in November 2010.

Macker previously served two terms as board vice president. She currently holds the position of controller at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

In addition, she and her husband are owners of Dodson Land Surveying Inc., a local land surveying business. Macker’s professional experience includes more than 27 years in nonprofit management at local nonprofits, including the Alpha Resource Center, Fielding Graduate University and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. She was board treasurer at Fielding for several years.

In the community, Macker has served as a board member for the Alpha Resource Center since 2004, holding the position of treasurer for eight years.

She attended Santa Barbara City College and earned a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara. She received her Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in 1985.

Macker and her husband, Dennis Dodson, are the parents of three children.

Other members of the SBCC board are Marty Blum, Veronica Gallardo, Dr. Peter Haslund, Dr. Marianne Kugler and Craig Nielsen. Cristian Alvarez serves as student trustee.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.