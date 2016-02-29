Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Lisa Osborn: Dazzling Array of Orchids on Display for Annual Santa Barbara Extravaganza

‘Wild World of Orchids’ to be in full bloom for 71st Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

“Wild World of Orchids” is the theme of the 71st Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, which also features orchid art, photography, floral arrangement and corsage competitions. The show is open Friday through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Click to view larger
"Wild World of Orchids" is the theme of the 71st Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, which also features orchid art, photography, floral arrangement and corsage competitions. The show is open Friday through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds. (Ken Pfeiffer photo)
By Lisa Osborn, WellnessTalkShow.com | @Lisa_FM | February 29, 2016 | 12:53 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Orchid enthusiasts from around the world will be in Santa Barbara this weekend for the 71st Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show.

“This is the biggest show in the United States,” said George Hatfield, president of this year’s show, which runs Friday through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

“This is an opportunity for the community to see orchids that they would have to travel around the world and pay thousands of dollars in airline tickets to see. We have people from all continents except from Antarctica who are going to be displaying orchids.” 

Many of the orchids being showcased feature details so intricate, it’s hard to believe they come from nature. They look more like precious works of art.

Hatfield explained that exhibitors spend thousands of dollars on the orchids going into their displays.

“Wild World of Orchids” is the theme of this year’s show, which also features orchid art, photography, floral arrangement and corsage competitions.

In addition to the floral displays, an entire exhibit hall is devoted to orchid sales. Many attendees take advantage of the chance to bring home potted orchids and arrangements.

“Sixty vendors from around the world will bring a lot of exotic orchids that you don’t normally see at our local nurseries,” Hatfield said.

The 41st Annual Cymbidium Society of America Congress takes place in tandem with the show, so there’s the chance to sign up for workshops and other events.

“Santa Barbara is kind of ground zero of cymbidium orchids,” Hatfield said. “Cymbidiums started here in Santa Barbara, and they’ve been a very big part of this show for many years.”

The annual event brings in attendees by the busload to Earl Warren Showgrounds. It’s a favorite stop for photographers, too.

“The orchid show is HUGE!” exclaimed photographer Ken Pfeiffer, who often attends to capture photos of the exotic orchids and extravagant botanical arrangements.

“It’s a visual feast of a seemingly unlimited variety of orchids from around the world. Some are exhibited individually as priceless solitary jewels, and some in massive artistic arrangements. The incredible colors and natural majesty are not to be missed!”

For the best photo-ops, Hatfield suggests arriving early, while the flowers are at their peak and the crowds are the thinnest.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. General admission is $14; seniors and students with ID are $12; and children 12 and under are free with an adult.

Click here for more information about the 71st Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show. 

Click the link below to listen to my podcast with George Hatfield, president of the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show.

Lisa Osborn is a Santa Barbara-based radio host, blogger and podcaster. Click here to listen to her interviews at WellnessTalkShow.com, or click here to subscribe to her podcast Lisa.FM Thrive on iTunes and other podcast directories. Lisa blogs about things to do in and around Santa Barbara at Traffic411.com. You can also catch her interviews and news features on KCBX 89.5 FM, Central Coast Public Radio. Follow Lisa on Twitter: @Lisa_FM. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

