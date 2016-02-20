Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
People

Lisa Osborn: You Won’t Mind These Simple Steps to Put You ‘In the Moment’

SBCC instructor Lalli Dana Drobny talks mindfulness exercises and advice in podcast interview

Sunset from Sandyland Beach in Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Sunset from Sandyland Beach in Carpinteria. (Ken Pfeiffer photo)
By Lisa Osborn, WellnessTalkShow.com | @Lisa_FM | February 20, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.

The Monkey Mind: That endless stream of troubling thoughts or other distracting chatter can zap confidence, preventing a person from focusing on what is truly important.

In today’s fast-paced world of multitasking, working lunches and drive-through dinners, attention spans seem to be getting shorter and shorter.

But, with a little mindfulness, the monkey can be tamed.

Mindfulness?

“Mindfulness means paying attention,” said Lalli Dana Drobny, who teaches classes in mindfulness as well as other subjects at Santa Barbara City College.

Lalli Dana Drobny teaches mindfulness and other classes at Santa Barbara City College. “Mindfulness means paying attention,” she says.
Lalli Dana Drobny teaches mindfulness and other classes at Santa Barbara City College. “Mindfulness means paying attention,” she says.

Drobny, who has been meditating for 25 years, started offering mindfulness classes in Santa Barbara about eight years ago as a public service.

“Because I knew how important it was, and I had seen the difference in my own life,” she explained.

Intention is an important component of mindfulness, so Drobny asks students to choose one goal for class.

“Everyone who comes to my mindfulness classes comes for a reason,” she said.

They want to manage stress, they are distracted or angry, they can’t focus, or they want to be able to make better decisions.

“They want to change,” she said. “They aren’t accepting where they are. (But) it’s a paradox. Because mindfulness is really about accepting what IS in every moment.”

Being “in the moment” can be as easy as sitting quietly and focusing on your breath for a minute or two.

In my Lisa.FM Thrive podcast, Drobny offers three short and simple mindfulness exercises, and the results are remarkable. I was surprised how at ease I felt after just breathing slowly for a couple of minutes.

Drobny suggests bringing mindfulness into daily activities, which can be as simple as paying attention to what you are doing (and thinking) while brushing your teeth, or eating lunch.

“We do a mindfulness eating exercise, where we take four minutes to eat one raisin,” she said. “You digest your food better, you actually eat a lot less, so it’s good for the environment, good for your budget and things that we are eating.”

A simple mindfulness technique consists of sitting still, feet on the ground. Pay attention to your breath ... inhale, pause, exhale, pause ... repeat.

It’s OK if your mind wanders, instructs Drobny. Just “kindly, gently, ever so sweetly, bring your attention back to the breath,” she said.

Don’t Think You Have Time for Mindfulness? Think Again

“In mindfulness circles there’s a joke,” Drobny said. “If you feel like you don’t have 20 minutes to sit (in meditation) today, sit for 40 minutes. Because time expands.”

Drobny shares a story about one of her students who was having a hard time sitting for a formal 20-minute mindfulness practice. She instructed the woman to incorporate mindfulness into the time she spent with her young child.

“So she was totally mindful as she spoke, watched and listened to her daughter,” Drobny said. “And, she came back the next week to report that both she and her daughter were happier. So she didn’t add anything extra to her day, she simply did it with a different focus.”

Click the link below to listen to my podcast with Lalli Dana Drobny. Follow along as she walks you through three short and simple mindfulness breathing and focusing exercises.

It’s OK if your mind wanders, just “kindly gently, ever so sweetly, bring your attention back to the breath.”

Lisa Osborn is a Santa Barbara-based radio host, blogger and podcaster. Click here to listen to her interviews at WellnessTalkShow.com, or click here to subscribe to her podcast Lisa.FM Thrive on iTunes and other podcast directories. Lisa blogs about things to do in and around Santa Barbara at Traffic411.com. You can also catch her interviews and news features on KCBX 89.5 FM, Central Coast Public Radio. Follow Lisa on Twitter: @Lisa_FM. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 