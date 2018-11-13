Tuesday, November 13 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Rivas Named Interim Executive Director at Girls Inc. Carpinteria

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria | November 13, 2018 | 10:56 a.m.
Lisa Rivas
Lisa Rivas

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has announced the appointment of Lisa Murphy Rivas as its interim executive director.

Rivas, a nonprofit management, public outreach and government relations professional, succeeds outgoing executive director Victoria Juarez, who served Girls Inc. Carpinteria for nearly eight years. Juarez recently was appointed CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Juarez’ last day at Girls Inc. Carpinteria is Dec. 2.

“We are fortunate to have a professional of Lisa’s caliber partner with our board and staff to support our organization during this leadership transition,” said Theresa Huerta, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board president.

“Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is currently celebrating a solid financial and operational standing,” Huerta said. “This, coupled with Lisa’s passion for our mission and connection to our major supporters and our community, will make for a seamless transition as we search for our next executive director.”

Rivas brings experience in nonprofit organization management, strategic planning and board facilitation work in addition to some 30 years of background experience in corporate public outreach and government relations.

Before launching her consulting business, LMR Consulting, Inc., Rivas worked for public and private companies managing teams and overseeing key projects impacting communities, while serving as the primary spokesperson to media and stakeholders.

After spending time volunteering on nonprofit and foundation boards, Rivas opened her consulting business to dedicate her time and skills to corporate and nonprofit clients.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated board of directors and the professional team of employees to continue to serve the girls and their families in Carpinteria, and to ensure that the donors’ investment in these strong, smart and bold future leaders continues to be impactful,” Rivas said.    

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Rivas earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations and minor in marketing from Cal State University, Long Beach. She is a graduate of the 2004-05 cohort of Katherine Harvey Fellows, a Leading from Within program.

She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband Noel Rivas and their two sons.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves some 700 girls each year, helping them navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated and independent adults. To learn more, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 