Lisa Rivas Named Interim Executive Director at Girls Inc. Carpinteria

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has announced the appointment of Lisa Murphy Rivas as its interim executive director.

Rivas, a nonprofit management, public outreach and government relations professional, succeeds outgoing executive director Victoria Juarez, who served Girls Inc. Carpinteria for nearly eight years. Juarez recently was appointed CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Juarez’ last day at Girls Inc. Carpinteria is Dec. 2.

“We are fortunate to have a professional of Lisa’s caliber partner with our board and staff to support our organization during this leadership transition,” said Theresa Huerta, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Board president.

“Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is currently celebrating a solid financial and operational standing,” Huerta said. “This, coupled with Lisa’s passion for our mission and connection to our major supporters and our community, will make for a seamless transition as we search for our next executive director.”

Rivas brings experience in nonprofit organization management, strategic planning and board facilitation work in addition to some 30 years of background experience in corporate public outreach and government relations.

Before launching her consulting business, LMR Consulting, Inc., Rivas worked for public and private companies managing teams and overseeing key projects impacting communities, while serving as the primary spokesperson to media and stakeholders.

After spending time volunteering on nonprofit and foundation boards, Rivas opened her consulting business to dedicate her time and skills to corporate and nonprofit clients.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated board of directors and the professional team of employees to continue to serve the girls and their families in Carpinteria, and to ensure that the donors’ investment in these strong, smart and bold future leaders continues to be impactful,” Rivas said.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Rivas earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations and minor in marketing from Cal State University, Long Beach. She is a graduate of the 2004-05 cohort of Katherine Harvey Fellows, a Leading from Within program.

She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband Noel Rivas and their two sons.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves some 700 girls each year, helping them navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated and independent adults. To learn more, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.