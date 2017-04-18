Listen for Free to Smooth Jazz of Dos Pueblos Ensembles

The highly regarded Dos Pueblos jazz ensembles (Jazz Choir, Big Band and Jazz Combo) will be offering a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos High School campus.

Under the direction of Courtney Anderson, the Jazz Choir will bring its smooth sound to the audience.

The Big Band, led by new director Dan Garske, will keep it lively with music for the young and not so young.

The DP Jazz Combo, coming off its win at the 2016 Reno Jazz Festival, will offer its velvety sounds as well.

This group diverse and dedicated teens have been rehearsing around the clock in anticipation of their upcoming performances at the 2017 Reno Jazz Festival, scheduled the last weekend in April at the University of Nevada, Reno.

For more information about the Jazz Choir at DP, visit www.dpjazzchoir.org.

— Larry Vineall for Dos Pueblos High School.