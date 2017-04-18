Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:28 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Listen for Free to Smooth Jazz of Dos Pueblos Ensembles

By Larry Vineall for Dos Pueblos High School | April 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The highly regarded Dos Pueblos jazz ensembles (Jazz Choir, Big Band and Jazz Combo) will be offering a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Elings Performing Arts Center on the Dos Pueblos High School campus.

Under the direction of Courtney Anderson, the Jazz Choir will bring its smooth sound to the audience.

The Big Band, led by new director Dan Garske, will keep it lively with music for the young and not so young.

The DP Jazz Combo, coming off its win at the 2016 Reno Jazz Festival, will offer its velvety sounds as well.

This group diverse and dedicated teens have been rehearsing around the clock in anticipation of their upcoming performances at the 2017 Reno Jazz Festival, scheduled the last weekend in April at the University of Nevada, Reno.

For more information about the Jazz Choir at DP, visit www.dpjazzchoir.org.

— Larry Vineall for Dos Pueblos High School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 