Fragility and Fury in Lit Moon Theatre’s ‘The Glass Menagerie’

By Julia McHugh for Lit Moon Theatre Company | November 17, 2018 | 11:17 a.m.
Cast members of Glass Menagerie at Lit Moon Theatre.
Cast members of Glass Menagerie at Lit Moon Theatre.

Lit Moon Theatre Company continues its 25+1 Anniversary Season with four performances of its critically acclaimed production of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Center Stage Theater.

Tickets are $23 general admission, $18 for students and seniors, available from the Center Stage Box Office, www.centerstagetheater.org or call 805-963-0408.

The company will have just returned from Eastern Europe, where they performed Shakespeare’s Richard III and Julius Caesar at the Yerevan Shakespeare Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, and Julius Caesar at the Marjanishvilli State Academic Drama Theatre in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In staging American masterpiece The Glass Menagerie, director John Blondell cast 70-year-old company member Stan Hoffman as Tom, a character usually played by a man in his 20s.

Westmont College alumna Anna Telfer joins the cast as Tom’s fragile sister Laura. Returning company members include Victoria Finlayson as their domineering mother Amanda and Chris Wagstaffe as “gentleman caller” Jim.

“Ours is a full-bodied production,” said Blondell. “It has psychological fireworks one minute, and beautiful fragility the next. This is a loud, messy, passion-filled dysfunctional family. Yet each retreats into their own imaginations in ways that are heartrending and heart-breaking at the same time.”

Humbug! A (Lit Moon) Christmas Carol will be staged by the company Dec. 21-22. The adaption of Charles Dickens’ touching holiday tale has been a family favorite since it debuted in in 2007.

All the roles are portrayed by just four actors; there’s live music on stage; appearances by inventive puppets made from brown paper bags; and Scrooge is played by a woman. Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future; Tiny Tim; Marley’s ghost; and other characters make their appearances as well.

Humbug! performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 21; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Center Stage Theatre.

Tickets are $23 general admission; $18 for students, seniors and children, available from the Center Stage Box Office at www.centerstagetheater.org or call 805-963-0408.  

Reunion Weekend, alumni perform The Nina Variations & More — Jan. 4-5. Thespians who have performed with Lit Moon over the past 26 years have been invited to return for a Lit Moon Reunion Weekend.

Highlight of the weekend is a collaboration of all the returning actors in The Nina Variations, Steven Dietz’s clever tribute to Chekhov’s The Seagull.

The 44 variations of the famous final scene between lovers Nina and Konstantin will be presented by different pairings of Lit Moon alumni. The Nina Variations” will be  performed 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Center Stage Theater.

All seats $30, visit Center Stage Box Office www.centerstagetheater.org or call 805-963-0408.

Lit Moon’s new production of A Doll’s House will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Center Stage Theatre. Tickets are $23 general admission; $18 for students, seniors and children, available at www.centerstagetheater.org or 805-963-0408.

Since 1992, Lit Moon Theatre Company has created 38 new theatrical projects, produced 12 international theater festivals in Santa Barbara, and received dozens of awards for its artists.

Lit Moon has developed numerous residencies with artists from seven European countries, and since 2000 has performed at 20 international festivals in Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Scotland, Canada, Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania and China.

For more, visit www.litmoontheatre.com.

— Julia McHugh for Lit Moon Theatre Company.

 

